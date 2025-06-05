Menu
Russian
8.5 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Miss Moxy
Synopsis

Miss Moxy and her cat friends look down on everyone who is "different". One day she goes to France with her beloved human Joosje (8) and her parents. Landlady Rita wants desperately to win the Animal’s Got Talent show with her dog Tuur. She sees the musical Miss Moxy and when the family needs to go home, she kidnaps her. Miss Moxy escapes. On the way, she meets two unlikely travel companions: Ayo, an old swallow and Tuur. During their joint adventures Miss Moxy comes to realise that her old opinions are misguided and understands what true friendship means.

Country Netherlands / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 June 2025
Release date
9 October 2025 Russia Русский репортаж
28 August 2025 Czechia
4 July 2025 Latvia U
5 June 2025 Lithuania V
Worldwide Gross $110,772
Production Phanta Animation, BosBros, Eyeworks Film & TV Drama
Also known as
Miss Moxy, Miisu Moxy, Изумительная Мокси, Міс Моксі
Director
Vinsent Bal
Wip Vernooij
Cast
Barbara Sarafian
Barbara Sarafian
Sara Bannir
Pieter Embrechts
Sana Bouchti
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

Sinema Park Rivera
Sinema Park Rivera
Tulskaya
2D
