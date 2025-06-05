Miss Moxy and her cat friends look down on everyone who is "different". One day she goes to France with her beloved human Joosje (8) and her parents. Landlady Rita wants desperately to win the Animal’s Got Talent show with her dog Tuur. She sees the musical Miss Moxy and when the family needs to go home, she kidnaps her. Miss Moxy escapes. On the way, she meets two unlikely travel companions: Ayo, an old swallow and Tuur. During their joint adventures Miss Moxy comes to realise that her old opinions are misguided and understands what true friendship means.