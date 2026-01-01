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Poster of The Legend of Sepehr
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Legend of Sepehr
5.4

The Legend of Sepehr

, 2025
The Legend of Sepehr
Turkey / Adventure, Animation
Going 2
Not going 1
Poster of The Legend of Sepehr
5.4
Going 2
Not going 1

Synopsis

In a fabled land, a young boy named Sepehr and his loyal cheetah, Baboo, embark upon a brave yet light-hearted quest to rescue their family and friends from the clutches of Ahriman, the dark lord of evil.

Cast

Mohammad Loghmanian
Akbar Mannani
Saeed Moghaddam Manesh
Hasti Salah
Narrator
Kazem Sayahi
Director Mehrdad Mehrabi Gargari, Emad Rahmani
Writer Reza Farahani, Meysam Abdollahi Pour, Emad Rahmani
Composer Arash Babayi, Shahin Pejhan
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 August 2026
Release date
20 August 2026 Russia Синемапарк
Budget $1,700,000
Production Permanent Way Entertainment, GlobalWatch Films
Also known as
The Legend of Sepehr, Afsaneye Sepehr

Cartoon rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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