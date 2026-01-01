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The Legend of Sepehr
5.4
The Legend of Sepehr
, 2025
The Legend of Sepehr
Turkey / Adventure, Animation
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2
Not going
1
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.4
Going
2
Not going
1
Synopsis
In a fabled land, a young boy named Sepehr and his loyal cheetah, Baboo, embark upon a brave yet light-hearted quest to rescue their family and friends from the clutches of Ahriman, the dark lord of evil.
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Cast
Mohammad Loghmanian
Akbar Mannani
Saeed Moghaddam Manesh
Hasti Salah
Narrator
Kazem Sayahi
Director
Mehrdad Mehrabi Gargari
,
Emad Rahmani
Writer
Reza Farahani
,
Meysam Abdollahi Pour
,
Emad Rahmani
Composer
Arash Babayi
,
Shahin Pejhan
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
2 hours 7 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
20 August 2026
Release date
20 August 2026
Russia
Синемапарк
Budget
$1,700,000
Production
Permanent Way Entertainment, GlobalWatch Films
Also known as
The Legend of Sepehr, Afsaneye Sepehr
More
Cartoon rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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