Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Akzhol Primbetov
Kinoafisha Persons Akzhol Primbetov

Akzhol Primbetov

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Қара Бекіре 0.0
Қара Бекіре (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Қара Бекіре
Қара Бекіре
Drama, Crime 2025, Kazakhstan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more