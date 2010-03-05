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Milana Khametova
Milana Khametova Milana Khametova
Kinoafisha Persons Milana Khametova

Milana Khametova

Milana Khametova

Date of Birth
5 March 2010
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

Dvojnaya zhizn Mi 5.8
Dvojnaya zhizn Mi (2026)
Not Home Alone 2 5.7
Not Home Alone 2 (2025)
Not home alone 4.8
Not home alone (2024)

Filmography

Ne odna doma 4
Comedy, Adventure 2027, Russia
Dvojnaya zhizn Mi 5.8
Dvojnaya zhizn Mi
Music, Drama, Comedy 2026, Belarus
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy 4.6
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
Comedy 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Robonyanya 3.8
Robonyanya
Comedy, Family 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Papa, kupi pyosika 2.2
Papa, kupi pyosika
Animation, Family 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Not Home Alone 2 5.7
Not Home Alone 2 Ne odna doma 2
Family, Comedy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Not home alone 4.8
Not home alone Not home alone
Comedy 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
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