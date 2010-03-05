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Filmography
Milana Khametova
Milana Khametova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Milana Khametova
Milana Khametova
Milana Khametova
Date of Birth
5 March 2010
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
5.8
Dvojnaya zhizn Mi
(2026)
5.7
Not Home Alone 2
(2025)
4.8
Not home alone
(2024)
Filmography
Ne odna doma 4
Comedy, Adventure
2027, Russia
5.8
Dvojnaya zhizn Mi
Music, Drama, Comedy
2026, Belarus
4.6
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
Comedy
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
3.8
Robonyanya
Comedy, Family
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
2.2
Papa, kupi pyosika
Animation, Family
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Not Home Alone 2
Ne odna doma 2
Family, Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
4.8
Not home alone
Not home alone
Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
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