Poster of Lee Cronin's The Mummy
1 poster
Lee Cronin's The Mummy

Lee Cronin's The Mummy

The Mummy
Synopsis

Plot TBA. Described as breathing modern life into ageless evil.
Lee Cronin's The Mummy - teaser
Lee Cronin's The Mummy  teaser
Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Release date
17 April 2026 Latvia
17 April 2026 Lithuania
Production Atomic Monster, Blumhouse Productions, Doppelgängers
Also known as
Lee Cronin's The Mummy, La mummia di Lee Cronin, La posesión de la momia, Lee Cronin'den Mumya, Maldição da Múmia, Một Bộ Phim Của Lee Cronin: Xác Ướp, The Mummy, Η μούμια, Η μούμια του Λι Κρόνιν, 李克寧 墓乃伊
Director
Lee Cronin
Cast
Jack Reynor
Jack Reynor
Laia Costa
Laia Costa
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Film Trailers
Lee Cronin's The Mummy - teaser
Lee Cronin's The Mummy Teaser
