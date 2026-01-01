Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
The Mummy
Horror
Synopsis
Plot TBA. Described as breathing modern life into ageless evil.
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
17 April 2026
Release date
17 April 2026
Latvia
17 April 2026
Lithuania
Production
Atomic Monster, Blumhouse Productions, Doppelgängers
Also known as
Lee Cronin's The Mummy, La mummia di Lee Cronin, La posesión de la momia, Lee Cronin'den Mumya, Maldição da Múmia, Một Bộ Phim Của Lee Cronin: Xác Ướp, The Mummy, Η μούμια, Η μούμια του Λι Κρόνιν, 李克寧 墓乃伊
Director
Lee Cronin
Cast
Jack Reynor
Laia Costa
Film rating
0.0
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
