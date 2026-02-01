Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of Tsinga
1 poster Tickets from 880 ₽
Going 0
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films Tsinga

Tsinga

Tsinga
Tickets from 880 ₽
Going 0
Not going 1
Tsinga - trailer
Tsinga  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026 Russia Вольга
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Tsinga, Она тебя любит, Цинга
Director
Vladimir Golovnev
Cast
Nikita Efremov
Nikita Efremov
Eugenia Mandzhieva
Eugenia Mandzhieva
Garasim Vasilev
Georgiy Bessonov
Georgiy Bessonov
Tamara Kuybina
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
19:30 from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Trailers All trailers
Tsinga - trailer
Tsinga Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Tsinga» now playing

Fri 20 Sun 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Tsinga? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D
19:30 from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more