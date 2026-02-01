Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Tsinga
Tsinga
Tsinga
Mystery
Thriller
Tickets from 880 ₽
Going
0
Not going
1
Tsinga
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026
Russia
Вольга
Production
Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Tsinga, Она тебя любит, Цинга
Director
Vladimir Golovnev
Cast
Nikita Efremov
Eugenia Mandzhieva
Garasim Vasilev
Georgiy Bessonov
Tamara Kuybina
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
19:30
from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
20 February
from 880 ₽
22 February
from 700 ₽
All cinemas
Film Trailers
All trailers
Tsinga
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
