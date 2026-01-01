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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Gaston
Michael Gaston
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Gaston
Michael Gaston
Michael Gaston
Date of Birth
5 November 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.3
The Leftovers
(2014)
8.2
Daredevil: Born Again
(2025)
7.7
The Man in the High Castle
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2020
2018
2015
2014
2008
2006
2005
2002
2000
1995
1993
All
18
Films
14
TV Shows
4
Actor
18
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
Sci-Fi
2026, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Daredevil: Born Again
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
6.2
Spenser Confidential
Spenser Confidential
Action, Crime
2020, USA
6.8
Strange Angel
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective
2018, USA
6.9
First Reformed
First Reformed
Thriller, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Land of Steady Habits
The Land of Steady Habits
Comedy, Drama
2018, USA
7.7
The Man in the High Castle
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, USA
8.3
The Leftovers
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2014, USA
7.3
Body of Lies
Body of Lies
Drama
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
W.
W.
Drama, Comedy
2008, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Lonely Hearts
Lonely Hearts
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2006, USA
6.7
Stay
Stay
Thriller, Drama
2005, USA
5.7
Far from Heaven
Far from Heaven
Romantic
2002, France / USA
6.9
High Crimes
High Crimes
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Crime
2002, USA
5.5
Bless the Child
Bless the Child
Horror, Thriller
2000, USA / Germany
6.8
Hackers
Hackers
Thriller, Action, Crime
1995, USA
6
Sudden Death
Sudden Death
Action, Crime, Thriller
1995, USA
7.6
The Wedding Banquet
Xi yan
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1993, Taiwan / USA
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