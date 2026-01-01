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Michael Gaston Michael Gaston
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Gaston

Michael Gaston

Michael Gaston

Date of Birth
5 November 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Leftovers 8.3
The Leftovers (2014)
Daredevil: Born Again 8.2
Daredevil: Born Again (2025)
The Man in the High Castle 7.7
The Man in the High Castle (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day Disclosure Day
Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Daredevil: Born Again 8.2
Daredevil: Born Again
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Spenser Confidential 6.2
Spenser Confidential Spenser Confidential
Action, Crime 2020, USA
Strange Angel 6.8
Strange Angel
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective 2018, USA
First Reformed 6.9
First Reformed First Reformed
Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Land of Steady Habits 6.2
The Land of Steady Habits The Land of Steady Habits
Comedy, Drama 2018, USA
The Man in the High Castle 7.7
The Man in the High Castle
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, USA
The Leftovers 8.3
The Leftovers
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2014, USA
Body of Lies 7.3
Body of Lies Body of Lies
Drama 2008, USA
Watch trailer
W. 6.3
W. W.
Drama, Comedy 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Lonely Hearts 7.1
Lonely Hearts Lonely Hearts
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2006, USA
Stay 6.7
Stay Stay
Thriller, Drama 2005, USA
Far from Heaven 5.7
Far from Heaven Far from Heaven
Romantic 2002, France / USA
High Crimes 6.9
High Crimes High Crimes
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Crime 2002, USA
Bless the Child 5.5
Bless the Child Bless the Child
Horror, Thriller 2000, USA / Germany
Hackers 6.8
Hackers Hackers
Thriller, Action, Crime 1995, USA
Sudden Death 6
Sudden Death Sudden Death
Action, Crime, Thriller 1995, USA
The Wedding Banquet 7.6
The Wedding Banquet Xi yan
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1993, Taiwan / USA
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