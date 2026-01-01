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Filmography
Mckenna Bridger
Mckenna Bridger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mckenna Bridger
Mckenna Bridger
Mckenna Bridger
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Disclosure Day
(2026)
Tickets
5.8
Untitled Jack Ryan Project
(2026)
0.0
Tell Me Not to Love You
(2025)
Filmography
7.1
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.8
Untitled Jack Ryan Project
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Action, Drama, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tell Me Not to Love You
, Romantic
2025, USA
Show more
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