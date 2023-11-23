Menu
Chudo-yudo

Chudo-yudo 6+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 22 October 2026
Release date
22 October 2026 Russia 6+
Production CTB Film Company, Globus Film Studio
Also known as
Chudo-Yudo, Чудо-Юдо
Director
Serik Beyseu
Serik Beyseu
Cast
Sofiya Lopunova
Mikita Voronov
Viktoriya Isakova
Viktoriya Isakova
Sergey Bezrukov
Sergey Bezrukov
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Виктор Чураков 23 November 2023, 22:14
Великолепно!
Добро возвращается!
Stills
