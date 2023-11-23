Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Similar
No poster for this film
Going
50
Not going
12
Kinoafisha
Films
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
6+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Family
Going
50
Not going
12
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
22 October 2026
Release date
22 October 2026
Russia
6+
Production
CTB Film Company, Globus Film Studio
Also known as
Chudo-Yudo, Чудо-Юдо
Director
Serik Beyseu
Cast
Sofiya Lopunova
Mikita Voronov
Viktoriya Isakova
Sergey Bezrukov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Chudo-yudo
6.5
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr
(2025)
4.8
Letuchiy Korabl
(2024)
6.5
Ognivo
(2024)
7.4
Po shchuchemu veleniyu
(2023)
6.3
Baba Yaga spasaet mir
(2023)
6.9
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil
(2020)
6.2
Upon the Magic Roads
(2020)
6.0
Sadko
(2018)
7.2
Posledniy bogatyr
(2017)
5.5
Enchanted Princess
(2017)
5.2
Kniga masterov
(2009)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Виктор Чураков
23 November 2023, 22:14
Великолепно!
Добро возвращается!
Reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree
Добро возвращается!