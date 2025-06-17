Menu
Jurassic World: Rebirth 18+
Synopsis

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, covert operations expert Zora Bennett is contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 4 August 2025
World premiere 17 June 2025
Release date
10 July 2025 Russia 18+
2 July 2025 American Samoa
3 July 2025 Argentina +13
3 July 2025 Australia M
2 July 2025 Austria 14
4 July 2025 Bangladesh
3 July 2025 Brazil
4 July 2025 Bulgaria
3 July 2025 Chile TE
2 July 2025 China
3 July 2025 Colombia
3 July 2025 Croatia o.A.
3 July 2025 Czechia
2 July 2025 Estonia
4 July 2025 Finland
2 July 2025 France
3 July 2025 Georgia PG-13
2 July 2025 Germany
2 July 2025 Great Britain
3 July 2025 Greece
3 July 2025 Guatemala
1 July 2025 Hong Kong
3 July 2025 Hungary 12
3 July 2025 Iceland Unrated
4 July 2025 India
2 July 2025 Indonesia 13+
2 July 2025 Ireland 12A
3 July 2025 Israel
2 July 2025 Italy
8 August 2025 Japan
3 July 2025 Kazakhstan 12+
3 July 2025 Kyrgyzstan 12+
2 July 2025 Latvia (none)
4 July 2025 Lithuania
1 July 2025 Macao B
3 July 2025 Mexico
3 July 2025 Moldova AP 12
3 July 2025 Montenegro o.A.
3 July 2025 Netherlands 12
4 July 2025 New Zealand
4 July 2025 Pakistan
3 July 2025 Peru
2 July 2025 Philippines
4 July 2025 Poland
3 July 2025 Portugal
2 July 2025 Puerto Rico PG-13
4 July 2025 Romania
3 July 2025 Saudi Arabia
3 July 2025 Serbia o.A.
3 July 2025 Singapore
3 July 2025 Slovakia 12
4 July 2025 South Africa
2 July 2025 South Korea
2 July 2025 Spain
2 July 2025 Sweden 11
2 July 2025 Switzerland 12
2 July 2025 Taiwan, Province of China 6+
2 July 2025 Thailand
4 July 2025 Turkey
3 July 2025 UAE 18TC
2 July 2025 USA
3 July 2025 Ukraine
3 July 2025 Uzbekistan
2 July 2025 Virgin Islands (U.S.) PG-13
Budget $180,000,000
Worldwide Gross $866,352,780
Production Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, Dentsu
Also known as
Jurassic World: Rebirth, Jurassic World: Renace, Jurassic World: Die Wiedergeburt, Jurassic World: El Renacer, Мир Юрского периода: Возрождение, 侏羅紀世界：重生, Jurassic World IV, Jurassic World Rebirth, Jurassic World Renace, Jurassic World: La rinascita, Jurassic World: Odrodzenie, Jurassic World: Recomeço, Jurassic World: Renaissance, Jurassic World: Renașterea, Jurassic World: Újjászületés, Jurassic World: Yeniden Doğuş, Jurassic World: Αναγέννηση, Juros periodo pasaulis. Atgimimas, Jurský svět: Znovuzrození, Juuraajastu maailm 4: Taassünd, Monde Jurassique: La Renaissance, Mundo Jurássico - Renascimento, Olam Ha'Yura: Kha'yim Khada'shim, Svet iz doba jure: Ponovo rođeni, Thế Giới Khủng Long: Tái Sinh, Світ Юрського періоду: Відродження, जुरासिक वर्ल्ड नयी शुरुआत, ジュラシック・ワールド　復活の大地, 侏罗纪世界：重生
Director
Gareth Edwards
Gareth Edwards
Cast
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Rupert Friend
Rupert Friend
Ed Skrein
Ed Skrein
David Iacono
David Iacono
Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 103 votes
5.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1602 In the Action genre  348 In the Adventure genre  328 In the Sci-Fi genre  202 In films of USA  983
Даша Планкова 31 July 2025, 21:19
К сожалению, мой опыт просмотра "Мир Юрского периода: Возрождение предс.обсл.  Остановка" оказался крайне разочаровывающим. Сначала я была… Read more…
Павел Лубяновский 7 July 2025, 23:26
При покупке билетов понимал, что иду не на документальный фильм, но не логичность сюжета, сумбурность того что происходит на экране не оставляла весь… Read more…
