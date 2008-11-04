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About
Filmography
Awards
Michael Crichton
Michael Crichton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Crichton
Michael Crichton
Michael Crichton
Date of Birth
23 October 1942
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
4 November 2008
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
8.2
Westworld
(2016)
8.1
Jurassic Park
(1993)
8.0
ER
(1994)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fairy Tale
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2020
2018
2016
2015
2003
2001
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1979
1978
1973
1971
All
23
Films
19
TV Shows
4
Writer
23
Producer
4
Director
4
Creator
1
7
Jurassic World: Rebirth
Jurassic World: Rebirth
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Action, Adventure
2024, USA
7
Twisters
Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Jurassic World Dominion
Jurassic World: Dominion
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Adventure
2020, USA
7
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Jurassic World:Fallen Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2018, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Westworld
Drama, Sci-Fi, Western
2016, USA
7.3
Jurassic World
Jurassic World
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Timeline
Timeline
Action, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2003, USA
6.5
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park III
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2001, USA
Watch trailer
7
The 13th Warrior
The 13th Warrior
Adventure, Action
1999, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Sphere
Sphere
Sci-Fi, Thriller
1998, USA
6.9
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
1997, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Twister
Twister
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller
1996, USA
5.3
Congo
Congo
Action, Adventure, Mystery
1995, USA
8
ER
Drama
1994, USA
6.3
Disclosure
Disclosure
Drama, Thriller
1994, USA
8.1
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure
1993, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Rising Sun
Rising Sun
Drama, Action, Thriller, Crime
1993, USA
6.9
The Great Train Robbery
The First Great Train Robbery
Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Crime, Action
1979, Great Britain
6.9
Coma
Coma
Detective, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller
1978, USA
6.9
Westworld
Westworld
Western, Action
1973, USA
7.2
The Andromeda Strain
The Andromeda Strain
Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1971, USA
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