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Michael Crichton
Michael Crichton Michael Crichton
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Crichton

Michael Crichton

Michael Crichton

Date of Birth
23 October 1942
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
4 November 2008
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Westworld 8.2
Westworld (2016)
Jurassic Park 8.1
Jurassic Park (1993)
ER 8.0
ER (1994)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Jurassic World: Rebirth 7
Jurassic World: Rebirth Jurassic World: Rebirth
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory 7.6
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Action, Adventure 2024, USA
Twisters 7
Twisters Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Jurassic World Dominion 6.6
Jurassic World Dominion Jurassic World: Dominion
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 7.4
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Adventure 2020, USA
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 7
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Jurassic World:Fallen Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Westworld 8.2
Westworld
Drama, Sci-Fi, Western 2016, USA
Jurassic World 7.3
Jurassic World Jurassic World
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Timeline 5.9
Timeline Timeline
Action, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2003, USA
Jurassic Park III 6.5
Jurassic Park III Jurassic Park III
Action, Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2001, USA
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The 13th Warrior 7
The 13th Warrior The 13th Warrior
Adventure, Action 1999, USA
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Sphere 6.4
Sphere Sphere
Sci-Fi, Thriller 1998, USA
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 6.9
The Lost World: Jurassic Park The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 1997, USA
Watch trailer
Twister 6.6
Twister Twister
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller 1996, USA
Congo 5.3
Congo Congo
Action, Adventure, Mystery 1995, USA
ER 8
ER
Drama 1994, USA
Disclosure 6.3
Disclosure Disclosure
Drama, Thriller 1994, USA
Jurassic Park 8.1
Jurassic Park Jurassic Park
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure 1993, USA
Watch trailer
Rising Sun 6.3
Rising Sun Rising Sun
Drama, Action, Thriller, Crime 1993, USA
The Great Train Robbery 6.9
The Great Train Robbery The First Great Train Robbery
Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Crime, Action 1979, Great Britain
Coma 6.9
Coma Coma
Detective, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller 1978, USA
Westworld 6.9
Westworld Westworld
Western, Action 1973, USA
The Andromeda Strain 7.2
The Andromeda Strain The Andromeda Strain
Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1971, USA
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