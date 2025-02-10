Menu
Jurassic World: Rebirth - teaser
Jurassic World: Rebirth. Teaser

Jurassic World: Rebirth. Teaser

Publication date: 10 February 2025
Jurassic World: Rebirth – Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, covert operations expert Zora Bennett is contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.
7.0 Jurassic World: Rebirth
Jurassic World: Rebirth Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, 2025, USA
