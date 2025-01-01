Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aksinya Borisova
Aksinya Borisova
Kinoafisha Persons Aksinya Borisova

Aksinya Borisova

Date of Birth
24 February 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Ice 3 7.5
Ice 3 (2024)
Rashn Yug 4.8
Rashn Yug (2021)
Slezy v bolshom gorode 0.0
Slezy v bolshom gorode (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 3 TV Shows 3 Writer 6
Buratino
Buratino Buratino
Family 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Slezy v bolshom gorode
Slezy v bolshom gorode
Romantic 2025, Russia
Ice 3 7.5
Ice 3 Lyod 3
Romantic, Drama, Sport 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Teorii bolshih deneg
Teorii bolshih deneg
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2023, Russia
Sovershenno letnie
Sovershenno letnie
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Russia
Rashn Yug 4.8
Rashn Yug Rashn Yug
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more