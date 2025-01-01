Menu
Aksinya Borisova
Aksinya Borisova
Date of Birth
24 February 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
7.5
Ice 3
(2024)
4.8
Rashn Yug
(2021)
0.0
Slezy v bolshom gorode
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2021
All
6
Films
3
TV Shows
3
Writer
6
Buratino
Buratino
Family
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Slezy v bolshom gorode
Romantic
2025, Russia
7.5
Ice 3
Lyod 3
Romantic, Drama, Sport
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Teorii bolshih deneg
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2023, Russia
Sovershenno letnie
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Russia
4.8
Rashn Yug
Rashn Yug
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
