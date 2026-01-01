Menu
Archangel

Archangel
Synopsis

A weapons researcher protects his community from an aggressive corporation.
Country USA / Romania
Production year 2026
Production Columbia Pictures, Mandalay Pictures, Project X Entertainment
Also known as
Archangel
Director
William Eubank
William Eubank
Cast
Alexej Manvelov
Alexej Manvelov
Shea Whigham
Shea Whigham
James Caviezel
James Caviezel
Garret Dillahunt
Garret Dillahunt
Olivia Thirlby
Olivia Thirlby
