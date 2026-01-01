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Filmography
Mikhail Kremer
Mikhail Kremer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Kremer
Mikhail Kremer
Mikhail Kremer
Date of Birth
12 April 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.6
Stoj! Ne to mama budet gadat'
(2023)
8.2
Podslushano v Rybinske
(2025)
8.2
Koroche, plan takoj
(2023)
Filmography
Gornolyzhka
Comedy
2026, Russia
Otdel rezonansnyh del
Comedy
2026, Russia
6.2
Ostatsya druzyami
Comedy
2025, Russia
Uchilka
Drama, Romantic,
2025, Russia
Himkinskie vedmy
Comedy, Mystery
2025, Russia
8.2
Podslushano v Rybinske
Thriller
2025, Russia
7.1
Blizkoe schaste
Romantic
2025, Turkey/Russia
7.6
Neukrotimaya Neupokoeva
Romantic
2024, Russia
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