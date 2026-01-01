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Mikhail Kremer
Mikhail Kremer Mikhail Kremer
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Kremer

Mikhail Kremer

Mikhail Kremer

Date of Birth
12 April 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Stoj! Ne to mama budet gadat' 8.6
Stoj! Ne to mama budet gadat' (2023)
Podslushano v Rybinske 8.2
Podslushano v Rybinske (2025)
Koroche, plan takoj 8.2
Koroche, plan takoj (2023)

Filmography

Gornolyzhka
Comedy 2026, Russia
Otdel rezonansnyh del
Comedy 2026, Russia
Ostatsya druzyami 6.2
Ostatsya druzyami
Comedy 2025, Russia
Uchilka
Uchilka
Drama, Romantic, 2025, Russia
Himkinskie vedmy
Himkinskie vedmy
Comedy, Mystery 2025, Russia
Podslushano v Rybinske 8.2
Podslushano v Rybinske
Thriller 2025, Russia
Blizkoe schaste 7.1
Blizkoe schaste
Romantic 2025, Turkey/Russia
Neukrotimaya Neupokoeva 7.6
Neukrotimaya Neupokoeva
Romantic 2024, Russia
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