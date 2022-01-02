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Solnechnaya liniya
5.0
Solnechnaya liniya
, 2022
Solnechnaya liniya
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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5.0
Solnechnaya liniya
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Yulia Peresild
Andrey Burkovskiy
Muzh
Director
Boris Khlebnikov
Writer
Ivan Vyrypaev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
2 January 2022
World premiere
2 January 2022
Production
CTB Film Company
Also known as
Solnechnaya liniya, Солнечная линия
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Film rating
5.0
Rate
13
votes
4.9
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Solnechnaya liniya
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