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Poster of Solnechnaya liniya
5.0
Solnechnaya liniya - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Solnechnaya liniya
5.0

Solnechnaya liniya

, 2022
Solnechnaya liniya
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Solnechnaya liniya
5.0
Solnechnaya liniya - Trailer
Solnechnaya liniya  Trailer

Cast

Yulia Peresild
Yulia Peresild
Andrey Burkovskiy
Andrey Burkovskiy
Muzh
Director Boris Khlebnikov
Writer Ivan Vyrypaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 2 January 2022
World premiere 2 January 2022
Production CTB Film Company
Also known as
Solnechnaya liniya, Солнечная линия

Film rating

5.0
Rate 13 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Solnechnaya liniya - Trailer
Solnechnaya liniya Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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