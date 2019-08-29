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Poster of V Keyptaunskom portu...
5.2
V Keyptaunskom portu... - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films V Keyptaunskom portu...
5.2

V Keyptaunskom portu...

, 2019
V Keyptaunskom portu...
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of V Keyptaunskom portu...
5.2
V Keyptaunskom portu... - Trailer
V Keyptaunskom portu...  Trailer

Cast

Vladimir Steklov
Vladimir Steklov
Sergey Sosnovsky
Sergey Sosnovsky
Alexander Robak
Alexander Robak
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Evgeny Tkachuk
Evgeny Tkachuk
Svetlana Khomich
Svetlana Khomich
Yuliya Aug
Yuliya Aug
Anfisa Chernykh
Anfisa Chernykh
Filipp Ershov
Filipp Ershov
Young Sailor
Vitaliy Khaev
Vitaliy Khaev
Vitaly Kishchenko
Vitaly Kishchenko
Ryan Kruger
Alex
Director Aleksandr Veledinskiy
Writer Aleksandr Veledinskiy
Composer Aleksey Zubarev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 29 August 2019
Release date
29 August 2019 Russia Парадиз 16+
Budget 120,000,000 RUR
Also known as
V Keyptaunskom portu..., Dans le port de Cap-town, W kapsztadzkim porcie, В Кейптаунском порту...

Film rating

5.2
Rate 11 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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V Keyptaunskom portu... - Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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