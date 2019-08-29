Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.2
Kinoafisha
Films
V Keyptaunskom portu...
5.2
V Keyptaunskom portu...
, 2019
V Keyptaunskom portu...
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
5.2
V Keyptaunskom portu...
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Vladimir Steklov
Sergey Sosnovsky
Alexander Robak
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Evgeny Tkachuk
Svetlana Khomich
Yuliya Aug
Anfisa Chernykh
Filipp Ershov
Young Sailor
Vitaliy Khaev
Vitaly Kishchenko
Ryan Kruger
Alex
Director
Aleksandr Veledinskiy
Writer
Aleksandr Veledinskiy
Composer
Aleksey Zubarev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
29 August 2019
Release date
29 August 2019
Russia
Парадиз
16+
Budget
120,000,000 RUR
Also known as
V Keyptaunskom portu..., Dans le port de Cap-town, W kapsztadzkim porcie, В Кейптаунском порту...
More
Film rating
5.2
Rate
11
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Film Trailers
All trailers
V Keyptaunskom portu...
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for V Keyptaunskom portu...
Snegir
Drama
2023, Russia
7.0
The Geographer Drank His Globe Away
Drama
2013, Russia
7.0
1993
Drama
2023, Russia
6.0
It's Russian
Drama, Comedy
2004, Russia
6.0
Poshchyochina, kotoroy ne bylo
Drama
1987, USSR
6.0
Polnolunie
Drama
1983, USSR
0.0
Alive
Drama, Mystery, War
2006, Russia
6.0
The Man Who Surprised Everyone
Drama
2018, Russia / Estonia / France
7.0
Van Goghs
Drama
2018, Russia
6.0
Winter Journey
Drama
2013, Russia
7.0
Pioneer Heroes
Drama
2015, Russia
6.0
Kotorogo ne bylo
Drama
2010, Russia
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree