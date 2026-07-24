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Poster of Ramayana
Ramayana - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ramayana

Ramayana

, 2026
Ramayana Part 1
India, USA / Action, Adventure, Drama
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Poster of Ramayana
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Ramayana - Official trailer
Ramayana  Official trailer

Synopsis

An ancient epic follows a young prince and princess whose marriage and subsequent exile mark the beginning of a legendary journey. Their story of love, duty and destiny sets the stage for greater challenges ahead.

Cast

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Ram
Yash
Ravana
Sai Pallavi
Sita
Ravi Dubey
Lakshman
Sunny Deol
Hanuman
Suhail Nayyar
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh
Surpanakha
Sheeba Chaddha
Lara Dutta
Kaikeyi
Arun Govil
Dashrath
Indira Krishnan
Kausalaya
Kunal Kapoor
Director Nitesh Tiwari
Writer Valmiki, Shridhar Raghavan, Namit Malhotra
Composer Hans Zimmer, A.R. Rahman, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India / USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 November 2026
Release date
8 November 2026 India
Budget 4,000,000,000 INR
Production Double Negative (DNEG), Monster Mind Creations, Prime Focus Studios
Also known as
Ramayana Part 1, Ramayana, Ramayana, Our Truth, Our History, Ramayana: Part I, रामायणम्, रामायण, రామాయణం, ராமாயணம், Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, Ramayan

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 24 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ramayana - Official trailer
Ramayana Official trailer
Ramayana - Teaser
Ramayana Teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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