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Ramayana
Ramayana
, 2026
Ramayana Part 1
India, USA / Action, Adventure, Drama
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Ramayana
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
An ancient epic follows a young prince and princess whose marriage and subsequent exile mark the beginning of a legendary journey. Their story of love, duty and destiny sets the stage for greater challenges ahead.
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Cast
Ranbir Kapoor
Ram
Yash
Ravana
Sai Pallavi
Sita
Ravi Dubey
Lakshman
Sunny Deol
Hanuman
Suhail Nayyar
Rakul Preet Singh
Surpanakha
Sheeba Chaddha
Lara Dutta
Kaikeyi
Arun Govil
Dashrath
Indira Krishnan
Kausalaya
Kunal Kapoor
Director
Nitesh Tiwari
Writer
Valmiki
,
Shridhar Raghavan
,
Namit Malhotra
Composer
Hans Zimmer
,
A.R. Rahman
,
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India / USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
8 November 2026
Release date
8 November 2026
India
Budget
4,000,000,000 INR
Production
Double Negative (DNEG), Monster Mind Creations, Prime Focus Studios
Also known as
Ramayana Part 1, Ramayana, Ramayana, Our Truth, Our History, Ramayana: Part I, रामायणम्, रामायण, రామాయణం, ராமாயணம், Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, Ramayan
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Updated 24 July 2026
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Ramayana
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[from trailer] Our Truth. Our History.
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