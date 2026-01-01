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Larry Lamb
Larry Lamb Larry Lamb
Kinoafisha Persons Larry Lamb

Larry Lamb

Larry Lamb

Date of Birth
10 October 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Gavin and Stacey 8.1
Gavin and Stacey (2007)
The Inheritance 5.9
The Inheritance (2023)
Hounded 5.9
Hounded (2022)

Filmography

Conflict
Conflict
Drama, Action, Thriller, 2024, Finland
The Inheritance 5.9
The Inheritance
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2023, Great Britain/Ireland
Hounded 5.9
Hounded Hounded
Action 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Hatton Garden Job 5.6
The Hatton Garden Job The Hatton Garden Job
Action, Thriller, Crime 2017, Great Britain
Blood: The Last Vampire 5.3
Blood: The Last Vampire Blood: The Last Vampire
Action, Thriller, Horror 2008, Hong Kong / Japan
Watch trailer
Gavin and Stacey 8.1
Gavin and Stacey
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2007, Great Britain
Buster 5.8
Buster Buster
Biography, Romantic, Drama, Adventure, Crime, Comedy 1988, Great Britain
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