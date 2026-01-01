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Filmography
Larry Lamb
Larry Lamb
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larry Lamb
Larry Lamb
Larry Lamb
Date of Birth
10 October 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Gavin and Stacey
(2007)
5.9
The Inheritance
(2023)
5.9
Hounded
(2022)
Filmography
Conflict
Drama, Action, Thriller,
2024, Finland
5.9
The Inheritance
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2023, Great Britain/Ireland
5.9
Hounded
Hounded
Action
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.6
The Hatton Garden Job
The Hatton Garden Job
Action, Thriller, Crime
2017, Great Britain
5.3
Blood: The Last Vampire
Blood: The Last Vampire
Action, Thriller, Horror
2008, Hong Kong / Japan
Watch trailer
8.1
Gavin and Stacey
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2007, Great Britain
5.8
Buster
Buster
Biography, Romantic, Drama, Adventure, Crime, Comedy
1988, Great Britain
Show more
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