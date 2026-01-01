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Natalie Brown
Natalie Brown Natalie Brown
Kinoafisha Persons Natalie Brown

Natalie Brown

Natalie Brown

Date of Birth
17 May 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

iZombie 7.9
iZombie (2015)
Lost Girl 7.7
Lost Girl (2010)
Flashpoint 7.7
Flashpoint (2008)

Filmography

Alert: Missing Persons Unit 5.9
Alert: Missing Persons Unit
Drama 2023, USA
Accused 7
Accused
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
The Breach 4.9
The Breach The Breach
Horror, Detective 2022, Canada
Clarice 6.7
Clarice
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2021, USA
SurrealEstate 7
SurrealEstate
Drama 2021, USA/Canada
See for Me 6.2
See for Me Mira por mí
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2021, Canada
Watch trailer
Frankie Drake Mysteries 6.7
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Drama, Crime, Detective 2017, Canada
Ransom 6.6
Ransom
Drama, Action, Crime 2017, Canada
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