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Filmography
Natalie Brown
Natalie Brown
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Brown
Natalie Brown
Natalie Brown
Date of Birth
17 May 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
iZombie
(2015)
7.7
Lost Girl
(2010)
7.7
Flashpoint
(2008)
Filmography
5.9
Alert: Missing Persons Unit
Drama
2023, USA
7
Accused
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
4.9
The Breach
The Breach
Horror, Detective
2022, Canada
6.7
Clarice
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, USA
7
SurrealEstate
Drama
2021, USA/Canada
6.2
See for Me
Mira por mí
Crime, Drama, Mystery
2021, Canada
Watch trailer
6.7
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Drama, Crime, Detective
2017, Canada
6.6
Ransom
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, Canada
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