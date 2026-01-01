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Poster of Hippo Love
Kinoafisha Films Hippo Love

Hippo Love

, 2026
Rakkautta ja virtahepoja
Finland, Greece / Drama
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Poster of Hippo Love
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Synopsis

Two strangers meet at a Greek-Finnish wedding while going through their own breakups. Touko, a musician who has had little success and is still married, feels attracted to Eevis, who is in the process of getting divorced. Touko's wife, the famous singer Leena, is also a guest at the wedding and notices the attraction between Touko and Eevis. Amidst the stunning Greek seascapes, the conversations that take place over the course of one evening touch on parenthood, childlessness, sex, divorce, marriage, and, of course, love, while the guests celebrate a memorable wedding.

Cast

Pihla Viitala
Eevis
Aku Sipola
Touko
Tomi Alatalo
Groom
Jenni Vartiainen
Leena
Daphne Kiourktsoglou
Bride
Kristo Salminen
Uncle from Urjala
Antti Lahtinen
Sami's cousin
Anastasis Laoulakos
Self - Handsome Man
Anu Ylimaa
Auntie
Vaya Nassi
Wedding band member
Olli Kuronen
Leena's Father
Director Dome Karukoski
Writer Dome Karukoski, Emmi-Liia Sjöholm
Composer Panu Aaltio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland / Greece
Production year 2026
World premiere 31 December 2026
Release date
31 December 2026 Finland
Budget €1,450,000
Production Avaton films, Yellow Film & TV, Yellow Film & TV
Also known as
Rakkautta ja virtahepoja, Hippo Love, Virtahevot

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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