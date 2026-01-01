Two strangers meet at a Greek-Finnish wedding while going through their own breakups. Touko, a musician who has had little success and is still married, feels attracted to Eevis, who is in the process of getting divorced. Touko's wife, the famous singer Leena, is also a guest at the wedding and notices the attraction between Touko and Eevis. Amidst the stunning Greek seascapes, the conversations that take place over the course of one evening touch on parenthood, childlessness, sex, divorce, marriage, and, of course, love, while the guests celebrate a memorable wedding.