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Poster of Behemoth!
Behemoth! - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Behemoth!

Behemoth!

Behemoth!
USA / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Behemoth!
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Behemoth! - Trailer
Behemoth!  Trailer

Synopsis

A musician, from a family of musicians, returns to Los Angeles.

Cast

Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal
Alex Serian
David Harbour
David Harbour
Eva Victor
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
Will Arnett
Will Arnett
Matthew Lillard
Matthew Lillard
Margarita Levieva
Margarita Levieva
Barry Livingston
Barry Livingston
Alexa Swinton
Kamy D. Bruder
Erik Griffin
Caroline Day
Director Tony Gilroy
Writer Tony Gilroy
Composer Emily Bear, James Newton Howard, Michael Abels, Brandon Roberts, Alan Silvestri, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
World premiere 4 December 2026
Release date
4 December 2026 USA
Budget $12,000
Production Searchlight Pictures
Also known as
Behemoth!

Film rating

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Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

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Behemoth! - Trailer
Behemoth! Trailer
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