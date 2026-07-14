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Behemoth!
Behemoth!
Behemoth!
USA / Drama / 18+
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Behemoth!
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Synopsis
A musician, from a family of musicians, returns to Los Angeles.
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Cast
Pedro Pascal
Alex Serian
David Harbour
Eva Victor
Olivia Wilde
Will Arnett
Matthew Lillard
Margarita Levieva
Barry Livingston
Alexa Swinton
Kamy D. Bruder
Erik Griffin
Caroline Day
Director
Tony Gilroy
Writer
Tony Gilroy
Composer
Emily Bear
,
James Newton Howard
,
Michael Abels
,
Brandon Roberts
,
Alan Silvestri
,
Lukas Frank
,
Michael Giacchino
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
World premiere
4 December 2026
Release date
4 December 2026
USA
Budget
$12,000
Production
Searchlight Pictures
Also known as
Behemoth!
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