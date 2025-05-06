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Poster of Ksenia, Fedor's Beloved Wife
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Ksenia, Fedor's Beloved Wife
6.2

Ksenia, Fedor's Beloved Wife

, 1974
Kseniya, lyubimaya zhena Fyodora
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Ksenia, Fedor's Beloved Wife
6.2

Cast

Alla Meshcheryakova
Alla Meshcheryakova
Kseniya Ivanova
Stanislav Lyubshin
Stanislav Lyubshin
Fyodor Petrov
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Sidorov
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Valentina
Azat Sherents
Suren
Vasili Merkuryev
Vasili Merkuryev
Nachalnik otdela kadrov
Vladimir Tatosov
Kondratyev
Lorents Arushanyan
Korrespondent
Armen Khostikyan
Grigoryan
Oleg Belov
Rabochiy
Director Vitaly Melnikov
Writer Aleksandr Gelman, Tatyana Kaletskaya
Composer Oleg Karavaychuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1974
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Kseniya, lyubimaya zhena Fyodora, Ksenia, Fedor's Beloved Wife, Ксения, любимая жена Федора, Ksenia, Fedor’s Beloved Wife

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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