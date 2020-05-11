Alla Meshcheryakova

Menu
Date of Birth
22 February 1943
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
11 May 2020

The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.2
The Dawns Here Are Quiet (1972)
Strange Adults 7.6
Strange Adults (1974)
Khleb detstva moyego 7.5
Khleb detstva moyego (1977)

Genre
Year
Okhota zhit 6
Okhota zhit Okhota zhit
Drama, Comedy 2014, Russia
Khochu vashego muzha 6
Khochu vashego muzha Khochu vashego muzha
Romantic, Comedy 1992, Ukraine
Khleb detstva moyego 7.5
Khleb detstva moyego Khleb detstva moyego
War, Drama, Children's 1977, USSR
You to Me, Me to You 6.4
You to Me, Me to You Ty - mne, ya - tebe
Comedy 1976, USSR
First Voyage 6.4
First Voyage Pervyy reys
Drama 1976, USSR
Ksenia, Fedor's Beloved Wife 6.2
Ksenia, Fedor's Beloved Wife Kseniya, lyubimaya zhena Fyodora
Romantic 1974, USSR
Strange Adults 7.6
Strange Adults Strannye vzroslye
Drama, Romantic 1974, USSR
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.3
The Dawns Here Are Quiet ...A zori zdes tikhie
History, Drama, War 1972, USSR
5.7
Vals Vals
Drama 1969, USSR
Serdtse druga 6.1
Serdtse druga Serdtse druga
Romantic, Drama, War 1966, USSR
