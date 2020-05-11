Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alla Meshcheryakova
Alla Meshcheryakova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alla Meshcheryakova
Alla Meshcheryakova
Alla Meshcheryakova
Date of Birth
22 February 1943
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
11 May 2020
Popular Films
8.2
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
(1972)
7.6
Strange Adults
(1974)
7.5
Khleb detstva moyego
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Children's
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2014
1992
1977
1976
1974
1972
1969
1966
All
10
Films
10
Actress
9
Producer
1
6
Okhota zhit
Okhota zhit
Drama, Comedy
2014, Russia
6
Khochu vashego muzha
Khochu vashego muzha
Romantic, Comedy
1992, Ukraine
7.5
Khleb detstva moyego
Khleb detstva moyego
War, Drama, Children's
1977, USSR
6.4
You to Me, Me to You
Ty - mne, ya - tebe
Comedy
1976, USSR
6.4
First Voyage
Pervyy reys
Drama
1976, USSR
6.2
Ksenia, Fedor's Beloved Wife
Kseniya, lyubimaya zhena Fyodora
Romantic
1974, USSR
7.6
Strange Adults
Strannye vzroslye
Drama, Romantic
1974, USSR
8.3
The Dawns Here Are Quiet
...A zori zdes tikhie
History, Drama, War
1972, USSR
Watch trailer
5.7
Vals
Vals
Drama
1969, USSR
6.1
Serdtse druga
Serdtse druga
Romantic, Drama, War
1966, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree