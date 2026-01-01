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Poster of Ptica schastya
Kinoafisha Films Ptica schastya

Ptica schastya

, 2006
Ukraine / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Ptica schastya

Cast

Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Aleksandra Kulikova
Svetlana Gaytan
Pyotr Semak
Pyotr Semak
Vladimir Tatosov
Lidiya Bayrashevskaya
Lidiya Bayrashevskaya
Elena Simonova
Elena Simonova
Tatyana Tuzova
Tatyana Tuzova
Director Tatyana Kanayeva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2006

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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