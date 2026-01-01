Menu
Azat Sherents

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

7.7
Men (1973)
A Piece of Sky 7.6
A Piece of Sky (1980)
Hayrik 7.3
Hayrik (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tam, gde nebo lezhit na zemle
Tam, gde nebo lezhit na zemle Tam, gde nebo lezhit na zemle
Drama 1989, USSR
A Piece of Sky 7.6
A Piece of Sky Ktor me yerkinq
Comedy, Drama 1980, USSR
Ogostos 3.5
Ogostos Ogostos
Drama 1979, USSR
7.2
Autumn Sun Ashnan arev
Family, Drama 1977, USSR
My Heart's in the Highlands 6.7
My Heart's in the Highlands Im sirte lernerum e
Drama 1975, USSR
Ksenia, Fedor's Beloved Wife 6.2
Ksenia, Fedor's Beloved Wife Kseniya, lyubimaya zhena Fyodora
Romantic 1974, USSR
Odnoselchane 5.6
Odnoselchane Odnoselchane
Comedy 1974, USSR
7.7
Men The Men
Romantic, Comedy 1973, USSR
Hayrik 7.3
Hayrik Hayrik
Romantic, Family 1972, USSR
