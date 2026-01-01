Menu
Azat Sherents
Azat Sherents
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Men
(1973)
7.6
A Piece of Sky
(1980)
7.3
Hayrik
(1972)
Filmography
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
1989
1980
1979
1977
1975
1974
1973
1972
9
Films
9
Actor
9
Tam, gde nebo lezhit na zemle
Tam, gde nebo lezhit na zemle
Drama
1989, USSR
7.6
A Piece of Sky
Ktor me yerkinq
Comedy, Drama
1980, USSR
3.5
Ogostos
Ogostos
Drama
1979, USSR
7.2
Autumn Sun
Ashnan arev
Family, Drama
1977, USSR
6.7
My Heart's in the Highlands
Im sirte lernerum e
Drama
1975, USSR
6.2
Ksenia, Fedor's Beloved Wife
Kseniya, lyubimaya zhena Fyodora
Romantic
1974, USSR
5.6
Odnoselchane
Odnoselchane
Comedy
1974, USSR
7.7
Men
The Men
Romantic, Comedy
1973, USSR
7.3
Hayrik
Hayrik
Romantic, Family
1972, USSR
