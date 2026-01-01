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About
Filmography
Erwin Leder
Erwin Leder
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erwin Leder
Erwin Leder
Erwin Leder
Date of Birth
30 July 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Das Boot
(1981)
7.4
Underworld
(2003)
6.5
First Snow of Summer
(2023)
Filmography
6.5
First Snow of Summer
Sterne unter der Stadt
Romantic
2023, Austria
6.2
Drei Räuber, Die
Drei Räuber, Die
Animation, Family, Crime, Comedy
2007, Germany
Watch trailer
7.4
Underworld
Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror
2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.3
Das Boot
Das Boot
Drama, War
1981, Germany
Watch trailer
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