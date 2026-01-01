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Erwin Leder
Erwin Leder Erwin Leder
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Erwin Leder

Erwin Leder

Date of Birth
30 July 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Voice actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Das Boot 8.3
Das Boot (1981)
Underworld 7.4
Underworld (2003)
First Snow of Summer 6.5
First Snow of Summer (2023)

Filmography

First Snow of Summer 6.5
First Snow of Summer Sterne unter der Stadt
Romantic 2023, Austria
Drei Räuber, Die 6.2
Drei Räuber, Die Drei Räuber, Die
Animation, Family, Crime, Comedy 2007, Germany
Watch trailer
Underworld 7.4
Underworld Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Das Boot 8.3
Das Boot Das Boot
Drama, War 1981, Germany
Watch trailer
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