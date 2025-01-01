[the Chief Bosun and Werner enter the petty officer's quarters]
Pilgrim
Morning, Lieutenant.
Chief Bosun
So, the petty officers sleep here. Twelve men. When one's on duty, the other sleeps in his stink.
[Pilgrim and Frenssen laugh]
Chief Bosun
Yeah. And here is your bunk. Just for you. Our guest.
Pilgrim
[gives Werner his pouncho]
Here you go, Lieutenant.
Frenssen
[throws Werner an oxygen mask]
Oh, this is your oxygen mask. Very important.
Pilgrim
Not much good except for calm seas.
Frenssen
It does come in handy when the diesel reaks.
[Chief Bosun and Pilgrim laugh]
Pilgrim
Or when Frenssen farts!
[Chief Bosun, Pilgrim, and Frenssen laugh harder while Werner has discomfort all over his face]