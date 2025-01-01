Menu
Kinoafisha Films Das Boot Das Boot Movie Quotes

Das Boot Movie Quotes

Lt. Werner Captain?
Captain I'm sorry.
Lt. Werner You think it's hopeless now?
Captain It's been 15 hours. He'll never do it. I'm sorry.
Lt. Werner They made us all train for this day. "To be fearless and proud and alone. To need no one, just sacrifice. All for the Fatherland." Oh God, all just empty words. It's not the way they said it was, is it? I just want someone to be with. The only thing I feel is afraid.
Captain They won't catch us this time! Not this time! They haven't spotted us! No, they're all snoring in their bunks! Or, you know what? They're drinking at the bar, celebrating our sinking! Not yet, my friends. Not yet!
[Werner takes pictures of the watch officers on the conning tower]
Captain Take pictures of the crew returning, not putting out to sea.
Lt. Werner Why?
Captain They'll have grown beards by then. It would shame the Tommies to see mere boys give them Hell. Baby faces. Ones that should still suck mama's breast.
[pause]
Captain I feel ancient around these kids, like I'm on some Children's Crusade.
Captain ALARM!
[Chief Bosun enters the torpedo room, which has been dressed up as a red light room]
Chief Bosun QUIET IN THIS WHOREHOUSE!
[the crew falls silent]
Chief Bosun Bad news, men.
Ario What's wrong?
Chief Bosun [pause] Schalke lost the game. 5-0. No more chance of making the semi-finals.
[exits]
Ario [throws a can at the bulkhead] I can't believe this shit!
2nd Lieutenant First time on U-boat?
Lt. Werner Yeah. First time. It's gonna be exciting.
2nd Lieutenant Do you have a will?
Lt. Werner Excuse Me?
2nd Lieutenant 13 boats down last moth. Sank with men and mice. Exciting, huh?
2nd Lieutenant Mildew is good for you. It's the next best thing to fresh lettuce. Be thankful for what grows down here.
[the crew has finished resupplying, so fresh food is everywhere]
Kriechbaum Hey! Move this stuff now! Clear the map! I can't navigate on bananas!
Captain Okay, men, now listen. We're going to blow out the water now and see if we can get our rear ends out of the sand. If we make it to the surface, things could still get pretty rough. Traffic's heavy up there. And we have to pray the engines start, so we can get out of this mess. The condition the boat is in, we have got to head straight for La Rochelle. If we make it... it's half a bottle of beer for each! There is one thing on our side; they won't be expecting us. Well men, all set?
The Crew [in unison] Jawohl, Herr Kaleun!
Johann Captain, I wish to apologize.
Captain You can't just apologize, Johann. You left your battle station at a critical moment. Also, you disobeyed my command.
Johann Will I be court-martialed?
Captain How many patrols have you done?
Johann It's my ninth.
Captain Why you?
Johann It was a mistake. I didn't... It was... It... All of a sudden... As if... It won't ever happen again, sir. You can depend on it. I swear.
Captain It's all right, Johann.
Johann No court-martial?
Captain [nods] Get some sleep.
[Johann exits. The Captain adds "Decision, return to La Rochelle" to the log book]
Pilgrim Hey, have you got any hairs up your nose?
Frenssen Why?
Pilgrim I've got some up my ass. Maybe we can tie them together?
Captain I'm sorry.
Lt. Werner Is it hopeless?
Captain It's been 15 hours. He's not going to pull it off. I'm sorry.
Lt. Werner I asked for it. 'To be heading into the inexorable... where no mother will care for us... no woman crosses our path... where only reality reigns... with cruelty and grandeur.' I was drunk with those words. Well, this is reality.
Captain April fool. Practice makes perfect.
Captain of the 'Weser' So, what's it like down there, in a submarine?
Der Leitende It's... quiet.
Captain of the 'Weser' Quiet? Hmm.
2nd Lieutenant The boat is rated to 90 metres, but of course we can go deeper. There's a limit somewhere. We can only take so much pressure... before the boat will be crushed.
Captain Our patrol planes! Where are they? Answer that one, Herr Goering! The British have plenty of them! Talking big is all he's good for, that fat slob.
Lt. Werner What's going on? Why are we diving?
2nd Lieutenant Hydrophone check. At sea, even in a storm you can hear more down here than you can see up there.
[Johann climbs up to the bridge, places himself between Kriechbaum and Lt. Werner. Sniffs the air]
Lt. Werner It's good for you, fresh air, right Johann?
Johann [Spits] Nah.
[Johann climbs back down in the ship]
Kriechbaum They're strange, these engine-room people.
Captain Phillip, the old bunch is gone. Look at these new heroes. All wind and smoke. Just big mouths.
Thomsen Yeah, yeah. They keep together, balls in hand. And the belief in our Führer in their eyes.
Captain They will know in time.
[the officers of U-96 enter the Weser's main cabin. The 1WO is the only one with his full dress uniform on]
Captain of the 'Weser' [to 1WO] Welcome aboard the Weser, Herr Kapitänleutnant.
[2WO stifles a laugh]
1st Lieutenant No, not me. This is the Captain.
Captain of the 'Weser' [to the Captain] Ah. My apologies.
[the Captain and Lieutenant Werner escort Thomsen out of the men's room]
Capt. Lt. Philipp Thomsen I... really wanted to screw my brains out. But now, I am in no condition to fuck!
Captain It's alright!
Capt. Lt. Philipp Thomsen Sieg Heil!
Ullman [writing a letter] Dearest Françoise, this is my fourteenth letter to you, but you have yet to see one.
[U-96 is heading towards a nearby convoy contact]
Captain [to Werner] More than 30 freighters! Berthold better not attack now. It's best to stay close and wait until the other boats arrive. For me, there is nothing finer than a submarine... and sailboats. There are no lines more beautiful than that of a sailboat. I sailed on a three-masted schooner once. Wonderful ship. Roomy. It had holds as big as churches!
[the Captain and Werner laugh]
Ario [the engines have restarted] They're... they're running. I think they're running!
Der Leitende Who says you can't make something out of nothing?
[the LI laughs a nervous, giddy, girly giggle]
[U-96 puts to sea among cheering crowds. Thomsen pulls up in his car]
Capt. Lt. Philipp Thomsen Hail and victory and sink 'em all!
[the Chief Bosun and Werner enter the petty officer's quarters]
Pilgrim Morning, Lieutenant.
Chief Bosun So, the petty officers sleep here. Twelve men. When one's on duty, the other sleeps in his stink.
[Pilgrim and Frenssen laugh]
Chief Bosun Yeah. And here is your bunk. Just for you. Our guest.
Pilgrim [gives Werner his pouncho] Here you go, Lieutenant.
Frenssen [throws Werner an oxygen mask] Oh, this is your oxygen mask. Very important.
Pilgrim Not much good except for calm seas.
Frenssen It does come in handy when the diesel reaks.
[Chief Bosun and Pilgrim laugh]
Pilgrim Or when Frenssen farts!
[Chief Bosun, Pilgrim, and Frenssen laugh harder while Werner has discomfort all over his face]
[Heinrich and two other crewmen carry Kriechbaum to the conning tower ladder]
Kriechbaum Thank you, Heinrich.
Heinrich Don't mention it. Look, the sun's still shining.
[shouting]
Heinrich Lift him!
Captain Not bad in here, is it? No mail, no telephone. Solid wood paneling. Well-ventilated boat. Free food, too. "Rolling in clover" we are.
Der Leitende ...Like fresh horse-droppings. They're "Rolling in clover" as well. They have no need to make a living. They're even allowed to smoke.
Captain [entering the bar with Werner and the LI] Merkel's boys. They ship out tomorrow, too. Scared fuckers. They need sex as much as the infantry needs alcohol.
Chief Bosun [after Lieutenant Werner gets a oily rag thrown in his face] Who did that?... WHO DID THAT?
[the sounds of torpedoes detonating and sinking ships has subsided]
Captain Now it's their turn.
Captain [over PA] Now hear this. We're in pursuit of a convoy being tracked by U-32. Expect contact at 1800 hours. That is all.
[the crew cheers]
Schwalle We'll finally be able to get rid of these beauties! They're all ready for blast-off!
Ullman We'll have Christmas in ltaly.
Ario We've got to get there first!
Ullman So?
Ario Gibraltar! Use your brain, you idiot! That strait... It's like the eye of a needle. We'll never slip through there.
Heinrich Noooo! Second contact closing fast, bearing 076!
Captain Damn them! Another one!
Captain [looking at one of the LI's pictures] Funny. I haven't seen snow in years.
Kriechbaum [to Werner] The Mediterranean. They're fools. It's perfect prospects for drowning.
[during the storm, a wave hits the conning tower and Kriechbaum notices that Pilgrim is missing]
Kriechbaum [looking aft] Man overboard!
Pilgrim [screaming while he holds on to railing by the flak gun]
Kriechbaum Pilgrim!
[gets to Pilgrim, then carries him back down into the boat]
Captain You have to have good men. Good men, all of them.
[first lines]
Captain Out boatswain's mate. Been on quite a bender tonight.
Captain Do you have a sense of romantic?
Lt. Werner Excuse me?
Captain There, the empty house next to the warehouse, is that for you?
Lt. Werner Not that I would know, isn't that area out of bounds?
Captain Oh yes.
Capt. Lt. Philipp Thomsen Alarm! Shit! Lousy eels.
Captain Not yet, Kameraden! Not yet!
Bockstiegel That'll burn fuel, huh?
Der Leitende Asshole.
[last lines]
[La Rochelle is under attack. Werner and the crew take refuge in the U-boat bunker; several of the men are injured]
1st Lieutenant Come over here! We need help!
Schwalle Medic! Medic!
Captain You left your battle station at a critical time. Also, you disobeyed my order.
Johann Will l be court-martialed?
Captain How many war patrols for you?
Johann It's my ninth.
Captain You, of all people, Johann.
Captain I demand proper reports!
Ario We have to get to the Macaronis first! Gibraltar! Stick a finger up your ass to get the idea. It's as tight as a virgin. We'll need vaseline to get through.
The Crew They should've put some pussy in storage for screwing!
The Crew Yeah, you'd be fighting Spanish crabs by now.
Monique [English Dubbed] Of course, Captain, right away!
Captain Here in the middle of the sea, it's always another story. I hope you're taking notes. Maybe you can clue headquarters in.
Lt. Werner Surely, you have more connections than me.
Captain You think so, huh?
Captain [Captain looks at the birds overhead] Damn beasts!
[Discovers the watchman's yawning]
Captain Nay Nay Nay
The Crew Excuse me, Captain.
Captain If you can't handle it, don't do it.
[pause]
Captain Were you part of it? Fireboat drill?
The Crew [hesitate] Yes, captain.
Captain [Smile] At least you can aim.
The Crew [diverting to a different port] Those bastards stuck it to us.
The Crew Shit. No getting laid. No sexy nurses. No hot telephone operators.
