[the Chief Bosun and Werner enter the petty officer's quarters]

Pilgrim Morning, Lieutenant.

Chief Bosun So, the petty officers sleep here. Twelve men. When one's on duty, the other sleeps in his stink.

[Pilgrim and Frenssen laugh]

Chief Bosun Yeah. And here is your bunk. Just for you. Our guest.

Pilgrim [gives Werner his pouncho] Here you go, Lieutenant.

Frenssen [throws Werner an oxygen mask] Oh, this is your oxygen mask. Very important.

Pilgrim Not much good except for calm seas.

Frenssen It does come in handy when the diesel reaks.

[Chief Bosun and Pilgrim laugh]

Pilgrim Or when Frenssen farts!