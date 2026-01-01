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Jurgen Prochnow
Jurgen Prochnow Jurgen Prochnow
Kinoafisha Persons Jurgen Prochnow

Jurgen Prochnow

Jurgen Prochnow

Date of Birth
10 June 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Berlin, Nazi Germany
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Das Boot 8.3
Das Boot (1981)
A Hidden Life 7.8
A Hidden Life (2019)
The English Patient 7.7
The English Patient (1996)

Filmography

The Last Rifleman 6.8
The Last Rifleman The Last Rifleman
Drama, Biography 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
A Hidden Life 7.8
A Hidden Life A Hidden Life / Radegund
Drama, War 2019, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
Lore 6.5
Lore
Drama, Horror, Detective 2017, USA
Kundschafter des Friedens 5.9
Kundschafter des Friedens Kundschafter des Friedens
Comedy, Action, Thriller 2017, Germany / Spain
Remember 7.2
Remember Remember
Thriller 2015, Canada
Watch trailer
Company of Heroes 5.1
Company of Heroes Company of Heroes
Action, War 2013, USA
Sinners and Saints 6.3
Sinners and Saints Sinners and Saints
Action, Thriller, Crime 2010, USA
NCIS: Los Angeles 6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
Drama, Action, Crime 2009, USA
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