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Jurgen Prochnow
Jurgen Prochnow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jurgen Prochnow
Jurgen Prochnow
Jurgen Prochnow
Date of Birth
10 June 1941
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Berlin, Nazi Germany
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
Das Boot
(1981)
7.8
A Hidden Life
(2019)
7.7
The English Patient
(1996)
Tickets
Filmography
6.8
The Last Rifleman
The Last Rifleman
Drama, Biography
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.8
A Hidden Life
A Hidden Life / Radegund
Drama, War
2019, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
6.5
Lore
Drama, Horror, Detective
2017, USA
5.9
Kundschafter des Friedens
Kundschafter des Friedens
Comedy, Action, Thriller
2017, Germany / Spain
7.2
Remember
Remember
Thriller
2015, Canada
Watch trailer
5.1
Company of Heroes
Company of Heroes
Action, War
2013, USA
6.3
Sinners and Saints
Sinners and Saints
Action, Thriller, Crime
2010, USA
6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
Drama, Action, Crime
2009, USA
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