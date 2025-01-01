[Gordon looks at his watch, then ack at Cooper, looking confused]
[Gordon nods. Cooper goes out of the office and stands in the hallway, then goes to check the CCTV. The third time he does this, his image remains after he's left, and Phillip passes him]
[Cooper runs back into Gordon's office just after Phillip walks in]
Gordon Cole
Cooper, meet the long-lost phillip jeffries. You may have heard of him from the academy.
Phillip Jeffries
Well, now... I'm not gonna talk about Judy. In fact, we're not gonna talk about Judy at all, we're gonna keep her outta this.
Albert Rosenfeld
Suffered some bumps on the ol' noggin, eh, Phil?
Gordon Cole
[as he says this, the scene transitions to the room above the convenience store]
WHAT THE HELL DID HE SAY THERE, ALBERT? THAT'S SPECIAL AGENT DALE COOPER. FOR GOD'S SAKES, JEFFRIES, WHERE THE HELL HAVE YOU BEEN? YOU'VE BEEN GONE DAMN NEAR TWO YEARS!
Phillip Jeffries
[offscreen]
I sure as hell wanna tell you everything, but I don't really have a lot to go on.
Man from Another Place
Garmonbozia.
[He rubs the top of the table]
Man from Another Place
This is a formica table.
Man from Another Place
Green is its color.
Mrs. Tremond's Grandson
[Points a Bob]
Fell a victim.
Man from Another Place
With this ring, I thee wed.
[laughs]
Phillip Jeffries
[offscreen]
Listen up and listen carefully, I've been to one of their meetings.
[Mrs. Tremond's grandon takes off the mask he's wearing]
[He puts it back on, then takes it off again to reveal the face of a monkey]
[Bob and the Man From Another Place leave into the Black Lodge. Phillip screams. The scene transitions back to Gordon's office. Phillip points in a few directions, then disappears]
Gordon Cole
He's gone! He's gone! Albert, call the front desk!
Albert Rosenfeld
I've got the front desk now, he was never here! And news from Deer Meadow, Agent Chester Desmond has disappeared!
[Cooper and Gordon check the CCTV footage and pause on Phillip passing Cooper in the hallway]
Gordon Cole
But where did he go? And where is chester desmond?