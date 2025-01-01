Special Agent Dale Cooper [walks into Gordon's office] Gordon, it's 10:10 a.m. on February 16th.

[Gordon looks at his watch, then ack at Cooper, looking confused]

Special Agent Dale Cooper I was worried about today because of the dream I told you about.

[Gordon nods. Cooper goes out of the office and stands in the hallway, then goes to check the CCTV. The third time he does this, his image remains after he's left, and Phillip passes him]

[Cooper runs back into Gordon's office just after Phillip walks in]

Gordon Cole Phillip, is that you?

Gordon Cole Cooper, meet the long-lost phillip jeffries. You may have heard of him from the academy.

Phillip Jeffries Well, now... I'm not gonna talk about Judy. In fact, we're not gonna talk about Judy at all, we're gonna keep her outta this.

Gordon Cole I know, coop.

Phillip Jeffries [Pointing at Cooper] Who do you think this is there?

Albert Rosenfeld Suffered some bumps on the ol' noggin, eh, Phil?

Gordon Cole [as he says this, the scene transitions to the room above the convenience store] WHAT THE HELL DID HE SAY THERE, ALBERT? THAT'S SPECIAL AGENT DALE COOPER. FOR GOD'S SAKES, JEFFRIES, WHERE THE HELL HAVE YOU BEEN? YOU'VE BEEN GONE DAMN NEAR TWO YEARS!

Phillip Jeffries [offscreen] I sure as hell wanna tell you everything, but I don't really have a lot to go on.

Man from Another Place Garmonbozia.

[He rubs the top of the table]

Man from Another Place This is a formica table.

Phillip Jeffries [offscreen] Oh, believe me, I follow!

Man from Another Place Green is its color.

Phillip Jeffries [offscreen] It was a dream. We live inside a dream!

Mrs. Tremond's Grandson [Points a Bob] Fell a victim.

Man from Another Place With this ring, I thee wed.

[laughs]

Phillip Jeffries [offscreen] Ring... ring... It was above a convenience store.

Phillip Jeffries [offscreen] Listen up and listen carefully, I've been to one of their meetings.

[Mrs. Tremond's grandon takes off the mask he's wearing]

Phillip Jeffries Hell-god-baby-damn-no! I found something!

[He puts it back on, then takes it off again to reveal the face of a monkey]

Phillip Jeffries And then there they were.

[Bob and the Man From Another Place leave into the Black Lodge. Phillip screams. The scene transitions back to Gordon's office. Phillip points in a few directions, then disappears]

Gordon Cole He's gone! He's gone! Albert, call the front desk!

Albert Rosenfeld I've got the front desk now, he was never here! And news from Deer Meadow, Agent Chester Desmond has disappeared!

Special Agent Dale Cooper Gordon, what's going on?

[Cooper and Gordon check the CCTV footage and pause on Phillip passing Cooper in the hallway]

Special Agent Dale Cooper He was here.