Donna Hayward Do you think that if you were falling in space... that you would slow down after a while, or go faster and faster?
Laura Palmer Faster and faster. And for a long time you wouldn't feel anything. And then you'd burst into fire. Forever... And the angel's wouldn't help you. Because they've all gone away.
Special Agent Dale Cooper Lately I've been filled with the knowledge that the killer will strike again. But because it is just a feeling, I am powerless to stop it. One more thing, Albert. When the next murder happens, you will help me solve it.
Albert Rosenfeld Let's test it for the record. Will the next victim be a man or a woman?
Special Agent Dale Cooper A woman.
Albert Rosenfeld All right. What color hair will she have?
Special Agent Dale Cooper Blonde.
Albert Rosenfeld Tell me some other things about her.
Special Agent Dale Cooper She's in high school. She is sexually active. She is using drugs. She's crying out for help.
Albert Rosenfeld Well damn, Cooper, that really narrows it down. You're talking about half the high school girls in America!
Laura Palmer Quit trying to hold on so tight. I'm gone. Long gone. Like a turkey in the corn.
James Hurley You're not a turkey. A turkey is one of the dumbest birds on earth.
Laura Palmer Gobble. Gobble-gobble.
Phillip Jeffries Well now, I'm not gonna talk about Judy. In fact, we're not gonna talk about Judy at all, we're gonna keep her out of it.
Special Agent Dale Cooper [bewildered] Gordon?
Gordon Cole I KNOW, COOP!
Phillip Jeffries Who do you think this is there?
Albert Rosenfeld Suffered some bumps on the old noggin, hey, Phil?
Gordon Cole WHAT THE HELL DID HE SAY THERE, ALBERT? THAT'S SPECIAL AGENT DALE COOPER! FOR GOD'S SAKES, JEFFRIES, WHERE THE HELL HAVE YOU BEEN? YOU'VE BEEN GONE DAMN NEAR TWO YEARS!
Phillip Jeffries The stories that I wanna tell you about...
Annie Blackburn [to Laura] My name is Annie. I've been with Dale and Laura. The good Dale is in the lodge and can't leave. Write it in your diary.
Philip Gerard Philip Gerard, Man from Another Place: Bob, I want all my Garmonbozia.
Donna Hayward [to Laura] If I had a nickel for every cigarette your mom smoked, I'd be dead.
The Log Lady [to Laura] When this kind of fire starts, it is very hard to put out. The tender boughs of innocence burn first, and the wind rises, and then all goodness is in jeopardy.
Laura Palmer My secret diary... there are pages missing.
Harold Smith Who would do that?
Laura Palmer Bob.
Harold Smith But, Bob is not real.
Laura Palmer There are pages torn out! That is real, Harold!
Harold Smith Okay, okay, maybe...
Laura Palmer Bob is real! He's been having me since I was 12. And, the diary was hidden too well. There is no other person who could have known where it was. He comes in through my window at night. He's real. He's getting to know me now. He speaks to me.
Harold Smith What does Bob say?
Laura Palmer He says he wants to be me or he'll kill me.
Harold Smith No. No.
Laura Palmer Yes! Yes.
Harold Smith What? Please, what?
Laura Palmer Fire... walk... with... me. Me!
Special Agent Dale Cooper HE'S GONE! HE'S GONE! ALBERT, CALL THE FRONT DESK!
Albert Rosenfeld I've got the front desk now. He was never here.
Man from Another Place Do you know who I am? I am the arm, and I sound like this...
[makes whooping sounds]
Phillip Jeffries It was a dream! We live inside a dream!
Albert Rosenfeld [cynical] And it's raining post-toasties.
Phillip Jeffries Helga, baby damn know! I found something in Seattle at Judy's. Then... there they were. They sat quietly for hours. I followed! Oh... ah... . the ring. Ring...
Mrs. Tremond's Grandson [to Laura; whispering] The man behind the mask is looking for the book with the pages torn out. He is going towards the hiding place. He is under the fan now.
Special Agent Dale Cooper Don't take the ring, Laura.
Laura Palmer Dad, is the engine on fire? It smells like something's burning.
[Gerard drives up next to the Palmer's car stopped behind a logging truck]
Laura Palmer Something is burning!
Leland Palmer It's the engine!
Philip Gerard You stole the corn! I had it canned over the store! And, miss the look on her face when it was opened! There was a stillness! Like the Formica table top! The thread will be torn, Mr. Palmer! Come on! The thread will be torn! It's him! It's your father!
Special Agent Dale Cooper [into his mini-tape recorder] Diane, it's 4:20pm. I'm standing here at the banks of Wind River near the location where the body of Teresa Banks was found. Diane, this case gives me a strange feeling. Not only has Special Agent Chester Desmond dissapeared without a trace, but this is one of Cole's blue rose cases. The clues that were found by Special Agent Desmond and Agent Stanley have led to dead ends. The letter that was extracted from beneath the fingernail of Teresa Banks gives me the feeling that the killer will strike again. But like the song goes, "who knows where, or when?"
[first lines]
Gordon Cole [shouting very loud] GET ME SPECIAL AGENT CHESTER DESMOND OUT IN FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA!
Bobby Briggs Hey! Where were you for the last hour? I've been looking all over for you.
Laura Palmer I was standing right behind you, but you're too dumb to turn around.
Carl Rodd There's Teresa Banks' trailer over there. I never touched a goddamn thing. Agent Chet Desmond come by a second time without his partner Agent Sam Stanley and asked me to direct him to Deputy Cliff Howard's trailer, which I showed him over there. Then I turned around right here and went back to my own trailer and after that I never saw him again.
Special Agent Dale Cooper Thank you, Carl. Sorry to wake you.
Carl Rodd That's okay. I was having a bad dream anyway.
James Hurley You always hurt the ones you love.
Laura Palmer You mean the ones you pity.
Jacques Renault Hey, slow pokes... Guess what? There's no tomorrow... Know why, baby? 'Cause it'll never get here.
[Cooper and Carl look at the space where Desmond vanished]
Special Agent Dale Cooper What was here, Mr. Rodd?
Carl Rodd A trailer was here, what the hell do you think?
Special Agent Dale Cooper Can you tell me whose trailer it was, and who stayed in it?
Carl Rodd Uh, an old woman, and her grandson.
Special Agent Dale Cooper Can you tell me what their names were?
Carl Rodd Chalfont. As a matter of fact, 'Chalfont' was the name of the people that rented this space before. Two Chalfonts. Weird, huh?
Jacques Renault I'm blank as a fart.
Special Agent Chester Desmond [into a phone] Hello?
Gordon Cole [shouting into the phone] CHET? IT'S REGIONAL BUREAU CHIEF GORDON COLE CALLING YOU FROM PORTLAND, OREGON.
Special Agent Chester Desmond [into the phone] Okay, Gordon.
Gordon Cole [into the phone] NO, OR-AH-GON! I GOT A GIRL THAT'S BEEN MURDERED, 17-YEARS OLD, NAMED TERESA BANKS. CHET, I GOT A SUPRISE FOR YOU. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BEING MADE AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PRIVATE PORTLAND AIRPORT.
Special Agent Chester Desmond [into the phone] Okay, Gordon!
[hangs up]
Laura Palmer Hey, Jacques.
Jacques Renault I'm not Jacques. I am the Great Went.
Laura Palmer I am the Muffin.
Jacques Renault And what a muffin you got.
Laura Palmer [to Harold] You have to hide the diary, Harold. You made me write it all down. He doesn't know about you. You'll be safe.
Sam Stanley That really was something with the dancing girl, wasn't it? What exactly did all that mean?
Special Agent Chester Desmond I'll explain it to you. Remember Lil's wearin' a sour face.
Sam Stanley What do you mean?
Special Agent Chester Desmond Her face had a sour look on it.
Donna Hayward Where are you going, Laura?
Laura Palmer Nowhere... fast. And you're not coming.
Jack at Hap's Now, Irene *is* her name and it *is* night. Don't go any further with it. There's nothing good about it.
Special Agent Chester Desmond Sir, your behavior is not funny. Your attitude is wasting the bureau's valuable time.
Sheriff Cable You're lucky I'm not wasting you.
Carl Rodd I... uh, I've already gone places. I kind of like to stay where I am.
Gordon Cole SHE'S MY MOTHER'S SISTER'S GIRL!
Sam Stanley You know, Agent Desmond, I figure this whole office, furniture included, is worth $27,000.
Donna Hayward Where are the cookies?
Laura Palmer You mean Fred and Ginger?
Donna Hayward Dancing.
Special Agent Chester Desmond [interviewing a waitress who is drinking coffee and smoking] D'you ever take cocaine, Irene?
Irene at Hap's No, I do not. I never took cocaine or any other drug. I don't take drugs.
Sam Stanley Nicotine's a drug. Caffeine's a drug.
Irene at Hap's [annoyed] Who's the towhead?
Irene at Hap's You want to hear about our specials...? We don't have any.
Laura Palmer I don't know when I can come back. Maybe never.
Harold Smith Laura! Laura!
Cooper Diane, this case gives me a strange feeling. Not only has Special Agent Chester Desmond disappeared, but this is one of Cole's blue rose cases. The clues found by Special Agent Desmond and Agent Stanley have led to dead ends. The letter extracted from beneath the fingernail of Teresa Banks gives me the feeling the killer will strike again. But like the song goes, "Who knows where or when?"
Laura Palmer Open your eyes, James. You don't even know me. There are things about me - even Donna doesn't know me. Your Laura disappeared. It's just me now.
James Hurley What's wrong with us? We have everything.
Laura Palmer Everything but everything.
Laura Palmer There's no place left to go, is there, James?
James Hurley What the hell's that supposed to mean?
Laura Palmer You know it, and I know it.
Special Agent Dale Cooper [walks into Gordon's office] Gordon, it's 10:10 a.m. on February 16th.
[Gordon looks at his watch, then ack at Cooper, looking confused]
Special Agent Dale Cooper I was worried about today because of the dream I told you about.
[Gordon nods. Cooper goes out of the office and stands in the hallway, then goes to check the CCTV. The third time he does this, his image remains after he's left, and Phillip passes him]
Special Agent Dale Cooper Gordon! Gordon!
[Cooper runs back into Gordon's office just after Phillip walks in]
Special Agent Dale Cooper Gordon!
Gordon Cole Phillip, is that you?
Special Agent Dale Cooper Phillip?
Gordon Cole Cooper, meet the long-lost phillip jeffries. You may have heard of him from the academy.
Phillip Jeffries Well, now... I'm not gonna talk about Judy. In fact, we're not gonna talk about Judy at all, we're gonna keep her outta this.
Special Agent Dale Cooper Gordon?
Gordon Cole I know, coop.
Phillip Jeffries [Pointing at Cooper] Who do you think this is there?
Albert Rosenfeld Suffered some bumps on the ol' noggin, eh, Phil?
Gordon Cole [as he says this, the scene transitions to the room above the convenience store] WHAT THE HELL DID HE SAY THERE, ALBERT? THAT'S SPECIAL AGENT DALE COOPER. FOR GOD'S SAKES, JEFFRIES, WHERE THE HELL HAVE YOU BEEN? YOU'VE BEEN GONE DAMN NEAR TWO YEARS!
Phillip Jeffries [offscreen] I sure as hell wanna tell you everything, but I don't really have a lot to go on.
Man from Another Place Garmonbozia.
[He rubs the top of the table]
Man from Another Place This is a formica table.
Phillip Jeffries [offscreen] Oh, believe me, I follow!
Man from Another Place Green is its color.
Phillip Jeffries [offscreen] It was a dream. We live inside a dream!
Mrs. Tremond's Grandson [Points a Bob] Fell a victim.
Man from Another Place With this ring, I thee wed.
[laughs]
Phillip Jeffries [offscreen] Ring... ring... It was above a convenience store.
Woodsman Electricity.
Phillip Jeffries [offscreen] Listen up and listen carefully, I've been to one of their meetings.
[Mrs. Tremond's grandon takes off the mask he's wearing]
Phillip Jeffries Hell-god-baby-damn-no! I found something!
[He puts it back on, then takes it off again to reveal the face of a monkey]
Phillip Jeffries And then there they were.
[Bob and the Man From Another Place leave into the Black Lodge. Phillip screams. The scene transitions back to Gordon's office. Phillip points in a few directions, then disappears]
Gordon Cole He's gone! He's gone! Albert, call the front desk!
Albert Rosenfeld I've got the front desk now, he was never here! And news from Deer Meadow, Agent Chester Desmond has disappeared!
Special Agent Dale Cooper Gordon, what's going on?
[Cooper and Gordon check the CCTV footage and pause on Phillip passing Cooper in the hallway]
Special Agent Dale Cooper He was here.
Gordon Cole But where did he go? And where is chester desmond?
Special Agent Chester Desmond Teresa Banks had a ring. Any idea what happened to it?
Sheriff Cable We got a phone here. It's got a little ring.
Sam Stanley Nine's really late. We're really early.
Laura Palmer Why are you so interested in who I'm going to see at night? Nighttime is my time.
Donna Hayward You're tellin' me.
Jacques Renault Two days, midnight. By the sound of sawing wood.
Laura Palmer I haven't seen you since I was thrown out of One Eyed Jacks.
Ronette Pulaski What else did we do together? I remember.
Jacques Renault [walking up to Laura and Ronette] Hey, the party twins. My high school sandwich. Let's put some meat inside.
Laura Palmer So, you want to fuck the homecoming queen?
Buck Let's go around the world, babe.
Laura Palmer [looking at the money Buck put on the table] This isn't going to get you in Walla Walla.
Buck You go all the way, don't you, little girl?
Laura Palmer Sooner or later. You willing to go all the way? Huh? You gonna do it to me?
Bobby Briggs You don't want me. You just want the blow, don't you?
Carl Rodd Goddamn, these people are confusing.
Donna Hayward Yeah, Mike, you're the real man.
Mike Nelson That's right. Mike *is* the man.
Mike Nelson Mike Nelson, Bobby Briggs: Mike *is* the man.
Bobby Briggs [to Laura] Laura Palmer, see you later.
Laura Palmer Who are you? Who are you? Who are you? Oh! Oh! Who are you?
Sarah Palmer Stop that! She doesn't like that!
Leland Palmer How do you know what she likes?
Leo Johnson [in anger] Shelly, I'm not fooling around anymore! The first thing you're gonna learn is to have a good attitude. That's the key! Anybody'll tell you that.
[slaps Shelly]
Donna Hayward How did I get in my house? How did I get in my bed?
Laura Palmer Life is full of mysteries, Donna.
