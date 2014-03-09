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Poster of I Believe in Unicorns
6.1
Kinoafisha Films I Believe in Unicorns
6.1

I Believe in Unicorns

, 2014
I Believe in Unicorns
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of I Believe in Unicorns
6.1

Synopsis

A road trip through the stunning and complex landscape of troubled young love.

Cast

Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Julia Garner
Julia Garner
Amy Seimetz
Amy Seimetz
Joshua Leonard
Joshua Leonard
Toni Meyerhoff
Peter Vack
Peter Vack
Director Leah Meyerhoff
Writer Leah Meyerhoff
Composer Sasha Gordon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 15 October 2014
World premiere 9 March 2014
Release date
9 March 2014 Russia 16+
9 March 2014 Kazakhstan
9 March 2014 USA
9 March 2014 Ukraine
Production ICM Partners
Also known as
I Believe in Unicorns, Credo negli unicorni, Eu Acredito em Unicórnios, Even Unicorns Need to Breathe, Tôi Tin Vào Phép Màu, Wierzę w jednorożce, Я верю в единорогов

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb

Quotes

[last lines]
Davina There's so much I want to say. But I don't know where to start.
[pause]
Davina Maybe when I learn to breathe, we'll finally be able to talk.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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