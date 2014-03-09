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6.1
Kinoafisha
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I Believe in Unicorns
6.1
I Believe in Unicorns
, 2014
I Believe in Unicorns
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
A road trip through the stunning and complex landscape of troubled young love.
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Cast
Natalia Dyer
Julia Garner
Amy Seimetz
Joshua Leonard
Toni Meyerhoff
Peter Vack
Director
Leah Meyerhoff
Writer
Leah Meyerhoff
Composer
Sasha Gordon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
15 October 2014
World premiere
9 March 2014
Release date
9 March 2014
Russia
16+
9 March 2014
Kazakhstan
9 March 2014
USA
9 March 2014
Ukraine
Production
ICM Partners
Also known as
I Believe in Unicorns, Credo negli unicorni, Eu Acredito em Unicórnios, Even Unicorns Need to Breathe, Tôi Tin Vào Phép Màu, Wierzę w jednorożce, Я верю в единорогов
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
15
votes
6.1
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[last lines]
Davina
There's so much I want to say. But I don't know where to start.
[pause]
Davina
Maybe when I learn to breathe, we'll finally be able to talk.
Showtimes
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