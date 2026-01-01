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Poster of Za lyubov
Za lyubov - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Za lyubov

Za lyubov

, 2026
Russia / Comedy
Trailers
Going 5
Not going 1
Poster of Za lyubov
Going 5
Not going 1
Za lyubov - trailer
Za lyubov  trailer

Cast

Ksenia Borodina
Aleksey Chadov
Aleksey Chadov
Roza Syabitova
Roza Syabitova
Oksana Samoylova
Alexandr Rogov
Alexandr Rogov
Mark Barton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 July 2026
Release date
30 July 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино

Film rating

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Film Trailers

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Za lyubov - trailer
Za lyubov Trailer
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