Films
I Believe in Unicorns
I Believe in Unicorns Movie Quotes
I Believe in Unicorns Movie Quotes
[last lines]
Davina
There's so much I want to say. But I don't know where to start.
[pause]
Davina
Maybe when I learn to breathe, we'll finally be able to talk.
Davina
So tell me, Sterling, what did you think of Davina when you first met her?
Sterling
Davina who? Ow! Oh, that Davina?
[pause]
Sterling
Um, I pretty much thought she was the most beautiful girl I've ever seen.
[pause]
Sterling
I thought, "This girl belongs inside of a fairy tale."
Davina
And was it love at first sight?
[pause]
Sterling
Yeah. Yeah, absolutely.
[pause]
Davina
You know, they say only a virgin can tame a unicorn.
Sterling
Sounds like maybe it could be the other way around.
[first lines]
Davina
There's so much I want to say. But I don't know where to star.
[pause]
Davina
Today is my birthday. Today I will learn how to breathe.
Davina
'Morning.
[pause]
Davina
What did you dream about?
Sterling
I don't dream.
Davina
What do you mean, you don't dream?
Sterling
I live my dreams.
Davina
Welcome to the future. It's just like the present, but more fucked up.
Davina
Do you think we'll be happier when we get there?
Sterling
Where?
Davina
Anywhere but here.
