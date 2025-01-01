Menu
I Believe in Unicorns Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Davina There's so much I want to say. But I don't know where to start.
[pause]
Davina Maybe when I learn to breathe, we'll finally be able to talk.
Davina So tell me, Sterling, what did you think of Davina when you first met her?
Sterling Davina who? Ow! Oh, that Davina?
[pause]
Sterling Um, I pretty much thought she was the most beautiful girl I've ever seen.
[pause]
Sterling I thought, "This girl belongs inside of a fairy tale."
Davina And was it love at first sight?
[pause]
Sterling Yeah. Yeah, absolutely.
[pause]
Davina You know, they say only a virgin can tame a unicorn.
Sterling Sounds like maybe it could be the other way around.
[first lines]
Davina There's so much I want to say. But I don't know where to star.
[pause]
Davina Today is my birthday. Today I will learn how to breathe.
Davina 'Morning.
[pause]
Davina What did you dream about?
Sterling I don't dream.
Davina What do you mean, you don't dream?
Sterling I live my dreams.
Davina Welcome to the future. It's just like the present, but more fucked up.
Davina Do you think we'll be happier when we get there?
Sterling Where?
Davina Anywhere but here.
