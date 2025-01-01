Davina So tell me, Sterling, what did you think of Davina when you first met her?

Sterling Davina who? Ow! Oh, that Davina?

[pause]

Sterling Um, I pretty much thought she was the most beautiful girl I've ever seen.

[pause]

Sterling I thought, "This girl belongs inside of a fairy tale."

Davina And was it love at first sight?

[pause]

[pause]

Davina You know, they say only a virgin can tame a unicorn.