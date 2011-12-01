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Poster of God Don't Make the Laws
4.7
Kinoafisha Films God Don't Make the Laws
4.7

God Don't Make the Laws

, 2011
God Don`t Make the Laws
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of God Don't Make the Laws
4.7

Cast

Ella Rae Peck
Ella Rae Peck
Colbie Palmer
Robert Prescott
Eddie Palmer
Paul Sorvino
Paul Sorvino
Lewis
Peter Vack
Peter Vack
Joey Larch
Lucas Salvagno
Hawk Kodiak
Jason Jay Crabtree
Coach Harvey Cobb
Bob Braswell
Johnny Stumbles
Chase Coleman
Brett Armstrong
Jim Ford
Ryan
Bruce Davison
Bruce Davison
Bud Kelly
Director David Sabbath
Writer David Sabbath
Composer Carmen Rizzo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 1 December 2011
Release date
1 December 2011 USA
MPAA R
Budget $7,190,000
Production Framescout Productions, Three Dog Films
Also known as
God Don't Make the Laws, Frozen moment, O Tempo Não Espera Por Ninguém, Застиглі в часі, Frozen in Time

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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