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About
Mihail Savin
Mihail Savin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mihail Savin
Mihail Savin
Mihail Savin
Date of Birth
14 February 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
7.0
100 000 minut vmeste
(2021)
6.4
(2017)
5.9
Love in Vegas
(2013)
Filmography
7
100 000 minut vmeste
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
6.4
Drama, Comedy
2017, Russia
4.3
8 Best Dates
8 luchshikh svidaniy
Romantic, Comedy
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Love in Vegas
Lyubov v bolshom gorode 3
Comedy
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
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