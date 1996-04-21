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About
Filmography
Luigi Pistilli
Luigi Pistilli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luigi Pistilli
Luigi Pistilli
Luigi Pistilli
Date of Birth
19 July 1929
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
21 April 1996
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
(1966)
8.2
For a Few Dollars More
(1965)
7.7
The Great Silence
(1968)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Western
Year
All
1976
1975
1971
1970
1968
1967
1966
1965
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
5.9
MitGift
MitGift
Comedy, Crime
1976, Germany
7.4
Illustrious Corpses
Cadaveri eccellenti
Thriller, Detective, Crime
1975, Italy / France
6.5
A Bay of Blood
Ecologia del delitto
Horror, Detective, Thriller
1971, Italy
5.7
Cold Sweat
De la part des copains
Action, Crime, Drama
1970, France / Italy / Belgium
7.7
The Great Silence
Il Grande silenzio
Western
1968, Italy / France
7.1
Death Rides a Horse
Da uomo a uomo
Western
1967, Italy
8.3
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Il Buono, il brutto, il cattivo / The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Adventure, Western
1966, Italy / Spain / Germany
Watch trailer
8.2
For a Few Dollars More
Per qualche dollaro in più
Action, Western
1965, Italy / Spain / Germany
Watch trailer
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