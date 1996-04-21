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Luigi Pistilli Luigi Pistilli
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Luigi Pistilli

Luigi Pistilli

Date of Birth
19 July 1929
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
21 April 1996
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 8.3
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)
For a Few Dollars More 8.2
For a Few Dollars More (1965)
The Great Silence 7.7
The Great Silence (1968)

Filmography

Genre
Year
MitGift 5.9
MitGift MitGift
Comedy, Crime 1976, Germany
Illustrious Corpses 7.4
Illustrious Corpses Cadaveri eccellenti
Thriller, Detective, Crime 1975, Italy / France
A Bay of Blood 6.5
A Bay of Blood Ecologia del delitto
Horror, Detective, Thriller 1971, Italy
Cold Sweat 5.7
Cold Sweat De la part des copains
Action, Crime, Drama 1970, France / Italy / Belgium
The Great Silence 7.7
The Great Silence Il Grande silenzio
Western 1968, Italy / France
Death Rides a Horse 7.1
Death Rides a Horse Da uomo a uomo
Western 1967, Italy
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 8.3
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Il Buono, il brutto, il cattivo / The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Adventure, Western 1966, Italy / Spain / Germany
Watch trailer
For a Few Dollars More 8.2
For a Few Dollars More Per qualche dollaro in più
Action, Western 1965, Italy / Spain / Germany
Watch trailer
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