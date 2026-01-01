Menu
Marcel Bozzuffi

Date of Birth
28 October 1929
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
1 February 1988
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Z 8.2
Z (1969)
Le Deuxieme Souffle 7.9
Le Deuxieme Souffle (1966)
The French Connection 7.7
The French Connection (1971)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Identification of a Woman 5.5
Identification of a Woman Identificazione Di Una Donna
Romantic, Drama 1982, Italy / France
March or Die 6.3
March or Die March or Die
Adventure, War, Drama 1977, Great Britain
Le Gitan 6.3
Le Gitan Le Gitan
Romantic 1975, France / Italy
Illustrious Corpses 7.3
Illustrious Corpses Cadaveri eccellenti
Thriller, Detective, Crime 1975, Italy / France
Images 7
Images Images
Horror, Drama, Detective 1972, Great Britain
The French Connection 7.7
The French Connection The French Connection
Action, Thriller 1971, USA
Z 8.2
Z Z
Thriller, Drama, Crime, History 1969, France / Algeria
Le Deuxieme Souffle 7.9
Le Deuxieme Souffle Le Deuxieme souffle
Drama, Crime 1966, France
The Sleeping Car Murders 7.2
The Sleeping Car Murders Compartiment tueurs
Crime, Drama, Detective 1965, France
