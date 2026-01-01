Marcel Bozzuffi

Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Persons
Date of Birth
28 October 1929
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
1 February 1988
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Z
(1969)
7.9
Le Deuxieme Souffle
(1966)
7.7
The French Connection
(1971)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
1982
1977
1975
1972
1971
1969
1966
1965
All
9
Films
9
Actor
9
5.5
Identification of a Woman
Identificazione Di Una Donna
Romantic, Drama
1982, Italy / France
6.3
March or Die
March or Die
Adventure, War, Drama
1977, Great Britain
6.3
Le Gitan
Le Gitan
Romantic
1975, France / Italy
7.3
Illustrious Corpses
Cadaveri eccellenti
Thriller, Detective, Crime
1975, Italy / France
7
Images
Images
Horror, Drama, Detective
1972, Great Britain
7.7
The French Connection
The French Connection
Action, Thriller
1971, USA
8.2
Z
Z
Thriller, Drama, Crime, History
1969, France / Algeria
7.9
Le Deuxieme Souffle
Le Deuxieme souffle
Drama, Crime
1966, France
7.2
The Sleeping Car Murders
Compartiment tueurs
Crime, Drama, Detective
1965, France
