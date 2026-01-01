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Poster of The Bear and the Doll
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Bear and the Doll
6.3

The Bear and the Doll

, 1970
L'ours et la poupée
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Bear and the Doll
6.3

Cast

Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot
Felicia
Jean-Pierre Cassel
Jean-Pierre Cassel
Gaspard
Daniel Ceccaldi
Ivan
Georges Claisse
Stephane
Patrick Gilles
Titus
Jean Lescot
Bernard
Julien Verdier
Tabard
Claude Beauthéac
Millot
Olivier Stroh
Arthur
Patricia Darmon
Mariette
Director Michel Deville
Writer Nina Companeez, Michel Deville
Composer Eddie Vartan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 4 February 1970
Release date
4 February 1970 France
16 September 1971 USA NR
Production Marianne Productions, Parc Film
Also known as
L'ours et la poupée, The Bear and the Doll, O Urso e a Boneca, A medve és a baba, Beni seveceksin, Der Bär und die Puppe, El oso y la muñeca, I erotiara, L'orso e la bambola, La muñeca y el bruto, Medved in lutka, Niedźwiedź i laleczka, Ursul și păpușa, Медведь и кукла, Мечокът и куклата, 気まぐれに愛して

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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