Similar films for The Bear and the Doll
Illustrious Corpses Thriller, Detective, Crime
1975, Italy / France
7.0
Don Juan (Or If Don Juan Were a Woman) Drama
1973, France / Italy
5.0
The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot Comedy
1973, France
4.0
Rum Runners Adventure, Comedy
1971, France / Italy / Spain
5.0
Les novices Comedy, Drama
1970, France / Italy
5.0
Les femmes Comedy
1968, France / Italy
5.0
Two Weeks in September Romantic, Drama
1967, France / Great Britain
5.0
Viva Maria! Romantic, Adventure, Comedy
1965, France / Italy
6.0
Agent 38-24-36 Comedy
1964, France / Italy
5.0
Love on a Pillow Romantic, Drama
1962, France / Italy
5.0