LukeHey, you guys wanna hear something really scary? I just found this out. It turns out there's a more darker chapter in the Hugh Crain fairytale. Remember his lovely wife Renee? Well Renee, the town beauty, she didn't just die, she killed herself.
TheoIsn't it based on the Gates of Hell, by Rodin?
Eleanor "Nell" VanceWell, It's not just hell. You see the children, they're are reaching up for heaven, but their souls are trapped in purgatory. And these are the demons... who can hold on to your soul for as long as they want.
Eleanor "Nell" VanceNo, I studied purgatory. I was there once for eleven years. It's when your soul is caught between the living and the dead.
Eleanor "Nell" VanceYou know, all my life, I have been waiting for an adventure. I thought it would never happen to me. I mean adventures are for soldiers or for bullfighters that women fall in love with. Now, here I am. Paintings are moving and strange voices are calling for me at night, and all it cost me was five gallons of gas!
Eleanor "Nell" VanceHe killed them. Hugh Crain. The children from the mills. It's just like you said. He wanted to fill the house with the sounds of children. He took them from his mills and he brought them here, but he wouldn't let them go. He would never let them go.
Eleanor "Nell" Vance[to Crain's ghost]It's about family! It's always been about family! It's about Carolyn, and the children from the mills, so you could hear their voices! Family! They're my family, grandpa! And I've come home! You go to hell!
Theo[Opening up a bottle of wine and begins filling up everyone's glass]You know what? The rest of you may hate your insomnia, but I'm not sure I want a cure for mine. That's when I get all my best ideas when I'm waiting to fall asleep. I'm alone, occasionally, with no distractions, my mind is racing with creative ideas and come 3am, I feel like a genius.
LukeAre you kidding me? 3am, I start feeling like I'm losing my mind watching those informercials on psychics or... listening to Tony Robbins and the psychic hotlines. Have you ever seen that late night T.V.?
Dr. David MarrowAnd sleep. Sleep. I'm working on a 5-year study, with the help of Mary here, making profiles of bad sleepers. I'm looking for a common psychological link. I hope that the work we do here will, someday, will be able to help people like yourselves.
TheoGod knows I'm all for helping people, saving the world, but doesn't everyone have a problem sleeping these days? Life's too frantic.
Mary LambettaWhat about you, Nell?
Eleanor "Nell" VanceUm, well... it seems that you all have trouble sleeping because your... lives are exciting and it's complicated and you think about it when you go to sleep. But, um, I don't know, nothing's ever really happened to me, so I don't have a reason to sleep badly.
Eleanor "Nell" VanceUm, yes, but it's not like them. It's because... there was always somebody calling me, there was always somebody banging. Ever since I was little, well, I took care of my Mother and... she would wake up in the middle of the night. She would bang, with her cane, on the wall. And it was just this relentless... it was a relentless banging all through the night. That's weird because... even though she's dead, I still hear it when I wake up.
Mrs. DudleyI set dinner on the dining room sideboard at six. Breakfast is ready at nine. I don't stay after dinner. Not after it begins to get dark. We live in town, nine miles, so there won't be anyone around if you need help...
LukeI don't buy that for a second - that Hugh Crain was this lovable old tycoon with a soft spot for kids? This guy was obviously running a sweatshop, had children working 16 hours a day. Then he builds all this crap, it's propaganda. It's like those Teletubbies, those things freak me out also. Then they sing, so they're actually kinda scarier when you think about it.
Luke[as noises come from chimney, he goes under it and yells up]Hello, Santa!
Dr. David MarrowWell actually that makes a very good bedtime story. Once upon a time, there was a king who built a castle. His name was Hugh Crain. 130 years ago, towns like Concord and Manchester were the centre of American industry, that's where Crain made a fortune on the backs of workers in his textile mills. Now this man could have anything he wanted, but what he wanted was another thing. It was a house filled with the laughter of children.
Dr. David MarrowWell that's where the fairytale ends. Hugh and Renee never had children. They all died at birth. And a few years later, Renee passed away and Crain became a total recluse. But, he kept on building. Building room upon room as if he was building for the familiy he would never have. No one had seen Crain for years. But the townspeople said they could hear sounds coming from the old house. Sounds of children.
LukeWhat's the deal with the Addams Family mansion?