Don't ever hit your mother with a shovel. It will leave a dull impression on her mind. Paul Newman said the same line in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid".

Hank Stamper [singing] Don't ever hit your mother with a shovel. It will leave a dull impression on her mind. Paul Newman said the same line in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid".

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.