ProductionUniversal Pictures, Newman-Foreman Company
Also known as
Sometimes a Great Notion, Casta invencible, Never Give an Inch, Sie möchten Giganten sein, Câteodată o mare noţiune, Ei tuumaakaan, Hårdt mod hårdt, Hårt mot hårt, Hırs, Katkada dobra zamisao, Le clan des irréductibles, Ne lâchez pas d'un pouce!, Never Give a Inch, Oi atromitoi, Olykor egy nagy ötlet, Oregon dai shinrin/Waga midori no daichi, Os Indomáveis, Rodzina Stamperów, Sfida senza paura, Uma Lição Para não Esquecer, Vik ikke en tomme, Οι ατρόμητοι, Иногда великая идея..., Понякога страхотна идея, わが緑の大地
Film rating
6.9
Rate14 votes
6.9IMDb
Quotes
Hank Stamper[singing]Don't ever hit your mother with a shovel. It will leave a dull impression on her mind. Paul Newman said the same line in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid".
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.