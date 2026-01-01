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Poster of Sometimes a Great Notion
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Sometimes a Great Notion
6.9

Sometimes a Great Notion

, 1970
Sometimes a Great Notion
USA / Drama, Action, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Sometimes a Great Notion
6.9

Synopsis

A family of fiercely independent Oregon loggers struggle to keep the family business alive amidst changing times.

Cast

Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
Michael Sarrazin
Richard Jaeckel
Linda Lawson
Director Paul Newman
Writer Ken Kesey, John Gay
Composer Henry Mancini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 31 December 1970
Release date
31 December 1970 Russia
6 April 1972 Argentina +13
1 June 1972 Austria
20 March 1972 Denmark
31 March 1972 Finland K-16
5 September 2012 France
1 June 1972 Germany
9 June 1972 Ireland
2 September 1972 Japan
31 December 1970 Kazakhstan
4 December 1972 Norway 15
4 October 1972 Portugal M/12
4 September 1972 Spain
19 January 1972 Sweden 15
17 December 1971 USA
31 December 1970 Ukraine
22 July 1972 Uruguay
MPAA PG
Budget $3,660,000
Production Universal Pictures, Newman-Foreman Company
Also known as
Sometimes a Great Notion, Casta invencible, Never Give an Inch, Sie möchten Giganten sein, Câteodată o mare noţiune, Ei tuumaakaan, Hårdt mod hårdt, Hårt mot hårt, Hırs, Katkada dobra zamisao, Le clan des irréductibles, Ne lâchez pas d'un pouce!, Never Give a Inch, Oi atromitoi, Olykor egy nagy ötlet, Oregon dai shinrin/Waga midori no daichi, Os Indomáveis, Rodzina Stamperów, Sfida senza paura, Uma Lição Para não Esquecer, Vik ikke en tomme, Οι ατρόμητοι, Иногда великая идея..., Понякога страхотна идея, わが緑の大地

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb

Quotes

Hank Stamper [singing] Don't ever hit your mother with a shovel. It will leave a dull impression on her mind. Paul Newman said the same line in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid".
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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