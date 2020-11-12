[At Chet Gwynn's murder trial, Anthony Lawrence sets up a demonstration to test butler George Archibald's ability to name a type of liquor by smelling it]
George Archibald
[Sniffing a glass]
It is Royal Tartan Scotch. Unmistakable. Rich heavy bouquet with a definite aroma of peat smoke.
Anthony Judson Lawrence
[Hands him another glass]
Now, the third glass.
George Archibald
This is water, sir. There is no smell, except perhaps for a faint touch of chlorine, which the city puts in its drinking water. I trust you weren't trying to trick me into identifying it as liquor.
Anthony Judson Lawrence
It's water? Are you sure? I don't understand.
George Archibald
You will note there is no label. I believe you gave me your water glass.
Anthony Judson Lawrence
Well, I'm terribly sorry. I guess I made a mistake.
George Archibald
Well, perhaps it's not in vain. Since my throat is a little dry, you'll pardon me.
[He drinks the glass, coughs]
George Archibald
It's gin! It's gin! You've tricked me!
Anthony Judson Lawrence
That's right!
[Takes the glass]
Anthony Judson Lawrence
Your Honor, I submit this as Exhibit D!