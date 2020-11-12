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Poster of The Young Philadelphians
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Young Philadelphians
7.4

The Young Philadelphians

, 1959
The Young Philadelphians
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Young Philadelphians
7.4

Cast

Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Anthony Judson Lawrence
Barbara Rush
Joan Dickinson
Alexis Smith
Carol Wharton
Brian Keith
Mike Flanagan
Diane Brewster
Kate Judson Lawrence
Billie Burke
Mrs. J. Arthur Allen
John Williams
John Williams
Gilbert Dickinson
Robert Vaughn
Chester A. Gwynn
Otto Kruger
John Marshall Wharton
Paul Picerni
Louis Donetti
Director Vincent Sherman
Writer James Gunn, Richard P. Powell
Composer Ernest Gold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 21 May 1959
Release date
17 November 1959 Italy
30 May 1959 USA
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
The Young Philadelphians, La ciudad frente a mí, Ce monde à part, Der Mann aus Philadelphia, Cemiyet kurbanı, De man uit Philadelphia, De samvetslösa, Det hendte i Philadelphia, I segreti di Filadelfia, Mies Philadelphiasta, Milionários de Filadélfia, Młodzi filadelfijczycy, O Moço de Filadélfia, The City Jungle, The Philadelphian, Tinerii din Philadelphia, Ung mand fra Philadelphia, Ο καρπός της αμαρτίας, Молодые филадельфийцы, 文君怨, 费城青年, 都会のジャングル

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

[At Chet Gwynn's murder trial, Anthony Lawrence sets up a demonstration to test butler George Archibald's ability to name a type of liquor by smelling it]
George Archibald [Sniffing a glass] It is Royal Tartan Scotch. Unmistakable. Rich heavy bouquet with a definite aroma of peat smoke.
Anthony Judson Lawrence [Hands him another glass] Now, the third glass.
George Archibald This is water, sir. There is no smell, except perhaps for a faint touch of chlorine, which the city puts in its drinking water. I trust you weren't trying to trick me into identifying it as liquor.
Anthony Judson Lawrence It's water? Are you sure? I don't understand.
George Archibald You will note there is no label. I believe you gave me your water glass.
Anthony Judson Lawrence Well, I'm terribly sorry. I guess I made a mistake.
George Archibald Well, perhaps it's not in vain. Since my throat is a little dry, you'll pardon me.
[He drinks the glass, coughs]
George Archibald It's gin! It's gin! You've tricked me!
Anthony Judson Lawrence That's right!
[Takes the glass]
Anthony Judson Lawrence Your Honor, I submit this as Exhibit D!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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