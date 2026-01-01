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Poster of The Helen Morgan Story
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Helen Morgan Story
6.3

The Helen Morgan Story

, 1957
The Helen Morgan Story
USA / Biography, Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Helen Morgan Story
6.3

Synopsis

Torch singer Helen Morgan rises from sordid beginnings to fame and fortune only to lose it all to alcohol and poor personal choices.

Cast

Ann Blyth
Helen Morgan
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Larry Maddux
Richard Carlson
Russell Wade
Gene Evans
Whitey Krause
Alan King
Benny Weaver
Cara Williams
Dolly Evans
Virginia Vincent
Sue
Walter Woolf King
Florenz Ziegfeld
Dorothy Green
Mrs. Wade
Edward Platt
Johnny Haggerty
Director Michael Curtiz
Writer Oscar Saul, Dean Riesner, Stephen Longstreet, Nelson Gidding
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 2 October 1957
Release date
5 October 1957 USA
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
The Helen Morgan Story, Sufrir es mi destino, Both Ends of the Candle, Ein Leben im Rausch, Para ella un solo hombre, Pour elle un seul homme, Com Lágrimas na Voz, Hayat çemberi, Historia Helen Morgan, Nattklubbsdrottningen, O Pecado de Ter Nascido, Quando l'amore è romanzo, Sufrir fue mi destino, The Jazz Age, To romantso mias megalis agapis, Tsuioku, Why Was I Born?, Yökerhokuningatar, История Хелен Морган, 追憶（1957）

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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