Poster of The Rack
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Rack

The Rack

The Rack 18+
Synopsis

A decorated Korean War hero inexplicably collaborates with the enemy while interred in a POW camp and is court-martialed.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 2 November 1956
Release date
18 May 1957 Germany 16
2 November 1956 USA
Budget $779,000
Production Loew's
Also known as
The Rack, Anklage: Hochverrat, Le supplice des aveux, Traidor a su patria, A kínpad, Återkomsten, Deus é Meu Juiz, Dios es mi juez, El traidor, Giati egina prodotis, Hjemkomst, Il traditore del campo 5 (Supplizio), Instrumentul de tortură, Paluu, Suplício, Supplizio, Дыба
Director
Arnold Laven
Cast
Paul Newman
Wendell Corey
Walter Pidgeon
Edmond O'Brien
Lee Marvin
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Lt. Col. Frank Wasnick [Addressing the jury, presenting the closing arguments for Capt. Hall's defense] Gentlemen, I have here a document which is not very pleasant to read. It's a communiqué written by the Communists describing shortcomings they observed among certain American prisoners of war.
Lt. Col. Frank Wasnick [Quoting from the document] "One: Many of the prisoners reveal weak loyalties to their families, their communities, and their army. Two: When left alone, they tend to feel deserted, and they underestimate their ability to survive, because they underestimate themselves."
Lt. Col. Frank Wasnick Now, the report goes on to say that even some of our university graduates have a very dim idea of American history and of the strengths and weaknesses of American democracy and that they are virtually ignorant of Communism, because we have never taken the trouble to inform them of its nature. The Communist program of indoctrination was based on this appraisal - and succeeded, because in many cases, the appraisal was true... And now we must judge Capt. Hall. Gentlemen, if there is guilt, where does it lie? In that small number who defected under pressure, as Capt. Hall did? Or do we not share it? At least those of us who created *part* of a generation which may collapse, because we have left it uninspired, uninformed, and - as in the case of Capt. Hall - unprepared to go the limit, because he had not been given the warmth to support him along the way... And now we must judge Capt. Hall. And let us make absolutely certain, that we have had no part in his collapse. This man has proven himself in the two wars of his youth, who has been exposed to conditions of captivity, against which we have never had to test ourselves.
