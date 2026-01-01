Menu
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha Films Rally 'Round the Flag, Boys!

Rally 'Round the Flag, Boys!

Rally 'Round the Flag, Boys! 18+
Synopsis

All about the citizens of Putnam's Landing and their reactions to an army missile base in their back yard.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 23 December 1958
Release date
22 July 1959 France
27 March 1959 Ireland PG
23 December 1958 USA
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Rally 'Round the Flag, Boys!, La brune brûlante, A Delícia de um Dilema, A Morena Ardente, Adunaţi-vă în jurul drapelului băieţi!, Awantura w Putman's Landing, Damene tar offensiven, El inconquistable sexo débil, Kalimera zoi, Keine Angst vor scharfen Sachen, Leo McCarey's Rally 'Round the Flag, Boys!, Missili in giardino, Ned med nakken, mine herrer, Raket i paradiset, Rakettirakkautta, Un marido en apuros, Καλημέρα ζωή, Собирайтесь вокруг флага, ребята!, ポール・ニューマンの 女房万歳!
Director
Leo McCarey
Cast
Paul Newman
Joanne Woodward
Joan Collins
Jack Carson
Dwayne Hickman
Cast and Crew
