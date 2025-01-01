Menu
The Young Philadelphians Movie Quotes

The Young Philadelphians Movie Quotes

[At Chet Gwynn's murder trial, Anthony Lawrence sets up a demonstration to test butler George Archibald's ability to name a type of liquor by smelling it]
George Archibald [Sniffing a glass] It is Royal Tartan Scotch. Unmistakable. Rich heavy bouquet with a definite aroma of peat smoke.
Anthony Judson Lawrence [Hands him another glass] Now, the third glass.
George Archibald This is water, sir. There is no smell, except perhaps for a faint touch of chlorine, which the city puts in its drinking water. I trust you weren't trying to trick me into identifying it as liquor.
Anthony Judson Lawrence It's water? Are you sure? I don't understand.
George Archibald You will note there is no label. I believe you gave me your water glass.
Anthony Judson Lawrence Well, I'm terribly sorry. I guess I made a mistake.
George Archibald Well, perhaps it's not in vain. Since my throat is a little dry, you'll pardon me.
[He drinks the glass, coughs]
George Archibald It's gin! It's gin! You've tricked me!
Anthony Judson Lawrence That's right!
[Takes the glass]
Anthony Judson Lawrence Your Honor, I submit this as Exhibit D!
Joan Dickinson At least you have someplace to go.
Anthony Judson Lawrence Haven't you?
Joan Dickinson Are you kidding? I have no talents. Nothing. I was very well educated to be an idiot. And I was a very good student.
Joan Dickinson How do you want to handle this? Pleasant or unpleasant?
Carson, Construction Worker What's the matter? Late for tea?
Joan Dickinson All right. Unpleasant.
Anthony Judson Lawrence This isn't very conducive to sensible thinking. I better go back before...
Joan Dickinson I don't want sensible thinking!
Anthony Judson Lawrence Neither do I.
Chester A. 'Chet' Gwynn Did you ever see a babe with two heads?
Anthony Judson Lawrence No. Come on, call her!
Chester A. 'Chet' Gwynn No.
Anthony Judson Lawrence Come on, Chet.
Chester A. 'Chet' Gwynn Tony.
Anthony Judson Lawrence Two heads... then we can both talk to her! And she doesn't have to bring a friend!
Anthony Judson Lawrence I just learned the rules of the game.
[Mrs. Allen welcomes Anthony Lawrence to a society cocktail party]
Mrs. J. Arthur Allen Well, here you are at last. Everyone's here to meet you, including some I thought were dead.
