Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Young Philadelphians
The Young Philadelphians Movie Quotes
The Young Philadelphians Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
[At Chet Gwynn's murder trial, Anthony Lawrence sets up a demonstration to test butler George Archibald's ability to name a type of liquor by smelling it]
George Archibald
[Sniffing a glass]
It is Royal Tartan Scotch. Unmistakable. Rich heavy bouquet with a definite aroma of peat smoke.
Anthony Judson Lawrence
[Hands him another glass]
Now, the third glass.
George Archibald
This is water, sir. There is no smell, except perhaps for a faint touch of chlorine, which the city puts in its drinking water. I trust you weren't trying to trick me into identifying it as liquor.
Anthony Judson Lawrence
It's water? Are you sure? I don't understand.
George Archibald
You will note there is no label. I believe you gave me your water glass.
Anthony Judson Lawrence
Well, I'm terribly sorry. I guess I made a mistake.
George Archibald
Well, perhaps it's not in vain. Since my throat is a little dry, you'll pardon me.
[He drinks the glass, coughs]
George Archibald
It's gin! It's gin! You've tricked me!
Anthony Judson Lawrence
That's right!
[Takes the glass]
Anthony Judson Lawrence
Your Honor, I submit this as Exhibit D!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joan Dickinson
At least you have someplace to go.
Anthony Judson Lawrence
Haven't you?
Joan Dickinson
Are you kidding? I have no talents. Nothing. I was very well educated to be an idiot. And I was a very good student.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joan Dickinson
How do you want to handle this? Pleasant or unpleasant?
Carson, Construction Worker
What's the matter? Late for tea?
Joan Dickinson
All right. Unpleasant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anthony Judson Lawrence
This isn't very conducive to sensible thinking. I better go back before...
Joan Dickinson
I don't want sensible thinking!
Anthony Judson Lawrence
Neither do I.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chester A. 'Chet' Gwynn
Did you ever see a babe with two heads?
Anthony Judson Lawrence
No. Come on, call her!
Chester A. 'Chet' Gwynn
No.
Anthony Judson Lawrence
Come on, Chet.
Chester A. 'Chet' Gwynn
Tony.
Anthony Judson Lawrence
Two heads... then we can both talk to her! And she doesn't have to bring a friend!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anthony Judson Lawrence
I just learned the rules of the game.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Mrs. Allen welcomes Anthony Lawrence to a society cocktail party]
Mrs. J. Arthur Allen
Well, here you are at last. Everyone's here to meet you, including some I thought were dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Paul Newman
Barbara Rush
Robert Vaughn
Billie Burke
Now Playing
New Releases
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree