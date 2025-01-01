[At Chet Gwynn's murder trial, Anthony Lawrence sets up a demonstration to test butler George Archibald's ability to name a type of liquor by smelling it]

George Archibald [Sniffing a glass] It is Royal Tartan Scotch. Unmistakable. Rich heavy bouquet with a definite aroma of peat smoke.

Anthony Judson Lawrence [Hands him another glass] Now, the third glass.

George Archibald This is water, sir. There is no smell, except perhaps for a faint touch of chlorine, which the city puts in its drinking water. I trust you weren't trying to trick me into identifying it as liquor.

Anthony Judson Lawrence It's water? Are you sure? I don't understand.

George Archibald You will note there is no label. I believe you gave me your water glass.

Anthony Judson Lawrence Well, I'm terribly sorry. I guess I made a mistake.

George Archibald Well, perhaps it's not in vain. Since my throat is a little dry, you'll pardon me.

[He drinks the glass, coughs]

George Archibald It's gin! It's gin! You've tricked me!

[Takes the glass]