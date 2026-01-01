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Malcolm Douglas
Malcolm Douglas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Malcolm Douglas
Malcolm Douglas
Malcolm Douglas
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Educating Rita
(1983)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
1983
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.2
Educating Rita
Educating Rita
Drama, Comedy
1983, Great Britain
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