RitaI did join in the singing. But when I turned around, me mother had stopped singin', and she was cryin'. I said, 'Why are you cryin', Mother?' And she said, 'There must be better songs to sing than this.' And I thought, yeah - that's what I'm trying to do, isn't it? Sing a better song.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Frank BryantDid you know that Macbeth was a maggoty apple? Not many people know that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Frank BryantFound a culture, have you Rita? Found a better song to sing? No, you found a *different* song to sing, and on your lips it's shrill and hollow and tuneless.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DennyFellows in our family only have to look at a woman and she's pregnant.
Rita's FatherYou're not, you're twenty-seven! Been married six years and you still haven't got a baby to show for it. Here's your sister, only two minutes married, and she's already four months pregnant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Frank BryantIn reply to the question "Suggest how you would resolve the staging difficulties inherent in a production of Ibsen's Peer Gynt", you have written, quote: "Do it on the radio." Unquote.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RitaDo you think you did nothing for me? You think I just ended up with a load of quotes and empty phrases. Well, all right, I did. But that wasn't your doing. I was too hungry for it all. I didn't question anything. I wanted it all too much, so I wouldn't let it be questioned. Told you that I was stupid.
Dr. Frank BryantGood God no. That would involve making a decision. Pissed is all right. To get the sack, it would have to be rape on a grand scale. And not just with students, either. That would only amount to a slight misdemeanour. No, for dismissal it would have to be nothing less than buggering the Bursar.
RitaOh, for Christ's sake, Frank, I don't want to stop comin'! I've got to keep comin'. What about me exam?
Dr. Frank BryantOh, I shouldn't worry about that. You'd, uh, sail through it anyway. You really don't have to put in the odd appearance out of sentimentality. I'd rather you spared me that.
[he downs a glass of whiskey]
RitaIf you could stop pouring that junk down your throat, in the hope that it'll make you feel like a poet, you might be able to talk about things that matter, instead of where I do and don't work. And it might actually be worth turnin' up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
[Frank walks on campus and addresses some students]