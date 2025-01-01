[Trish has just tried to kill herself; Rita goes to visit her in hospital]

Trish Darling, why not?

Rita Oh, Trish, don't. Come on, it's all right, don't cry. You're still here.

Trish That's why I'm crying - it didn't work. It didn't bloody work.

Rita Trish. Look, you didn't really mean to kill yourself. You were just...

Trish Just what, darling? Poor Susan. You think you've got everything, don't you?

Rita Trish, you have.