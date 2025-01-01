Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Educating Rita Educating Rita Movie Quotes

Educating Rita Movie Quotes

[Rita is being nosy about Frank's marriage]
Dr. Frank Bryant We split up, Rita, because of poetry.
Rita You what?
Dr. Frank Bryant One day, my wife explained to me that, for the past fifteen years, my output as a poet had dealt entirely with the part of our lives in which we discovered each other.
Rita Are you a poet?
Dr. Frank Bryant Was. And so, to give me something new to write about, she left me. A very noble woman, my wife - she left me for the good of literature. And remarkably it worked.
Rita What, you wrote a lot of good stuff, did ya?
Dr. Frank Bryant No. I stopped writing altogether.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita I did join in the singing. But when I turned around, me mother had stopped singin', and she was cryin'. I said, 'Why are you cryin', Mother?' And she said, 'There must be better songs to sing than this.' And I thought, yeah - that's what I'm trying to do, isn't it? Sing a better song.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Frank Bryant Did you know that Macbeth was a maggoty apple? Not many people know that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Frank Bryant Found a culture, have you Rita? Found a better song to sing? No, you found a *different* song to sing, and on your lips it's shrill and hollow and tuneless.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Denny Fellows in our family only have to look at a woman and she's pregnant.
Rita Oh, must be because you're all cockeyed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Trish has just tried to kill herself; Rita goes to visit her in hospital]
Rita Why?
Trish Darling, why not?
Rita Oh, Trish, don't. Come on, it's all right, don't cry. You're still here.
Trish That's why I'm crying - it didn't work. It didn't bloody work.
Rita Trish. Look, you didn't really mean to kill yourself. You were just...
Trish Just what, darling? Poor Susan. You think you've got everything, don't you?
Rita Trish, you have.
Trish Oh yes. When I listen to poetry and music, then I can live. You see, darling, the rest of the time it's just me. And that's not enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first words to Rita as she opens the door of her flat]
Trish Wouldn't you just *die* without Mahler?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita's Father Say, Denny. Denny, I'm sorry for you, lad. If she was a wife of mine I'd drown her.
Rita If I was a wife of yours I'd drown meself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita's Father How old are you now, Susan?
Rita [sarcastically] Seventy-four, Dad.
Rita's Father You're not, you're twenty-seven! Been married six years and you still haven't got a baby to show for it. Here's your sister, only two minutes married, and she's already four months pregnant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Frank Bryant In reply to the question "Suggest how you would resolve the staging difficulties inherent in a production of Ibsen's Peer Gynt", you have written, quote: "Do it on the radio." Unquote.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita Do you think you did nothing for me? You think I just ended up with a load of quotes and empty phrases. Well, all right, I did. But that wasn't your doing. I was too hungry for it all. I didn't question anything. I wanted it all too much, so I wouldn't let it be questioned. Told you that I was stupid.
Dr. Frank Bryant You're not stupid.
Rita Listen, if I say I'm stupid, then I'm stupid, okay? So don't argue!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Frank Bryant What does it say?
Rita Right. I've passed. Now will you get on that bloody plane?
Dr. Frank Bryant Let me see. You've passed with distinction. I'm proud of you, Rita.
Rita I'm proud of both of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita I just... wanted to tell someone who'd understand.
Dr. Frank Bryant Rita, I am honored that you chose me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rita discovers Frank packing all his books into crates]
Rita Have they sacked you?
Dr. Frank Bryant Not quite.
Rita Oh... Why are you packing your books up?
Dr. Frank Bryant Well, I made rather a night of it last night, so they're, uh... they're giving me a holiday. Two years in Australia.
Rita Did you bugger the Bursar?
Dr. Frank Bryant Metaphorically.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian Yes, well, apparently you were a little... drunk at your tutorial today.
Dr. Frank Bryant No.
Brian No?
Dr. Frank Bryant No. I was a lot drunk.
Brian Oh, Frank, why do you do it? When you've got... well, what haven't you got?
Dr. Frank Bryant A drink at the moment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
[Rita is saying goodbye to Frank at the airport departure gate]
Rita Frank.
Dr. Frank Bryant What?
Rita Thanks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Frank has just been officially reprimanded for being drunk while giving a lecture]
Dr. Frank Bryant Sod them, eh, Rita! Sod them!
Rita Will they sack you?
Dr. Frank Bryant Good God no. That would involve making a decision. Pissed is all right. To get the sack, it would have to be rape on a grand scale. And not just with students, either. That would only amount to a slight misdemeanour. No, for dismissal it would have to be nothing less than buggering the Bursar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Frank Bryant Morgan? Fuck off!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Customer in Hairdressers Was that a book you're reading?
Rita Yeah, yeah.
Customer in Hairdressers What's it called?
Rita Oh, "Of Human Bondage".
Customer in Hairdressers Yeah? My husband's got a lot of books like that.
Rita What, Somerset Maugham books?
Customer in Hairdressers Nooo. Bondage books!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita I'm beginning to find me. It's great.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Collins Doctor Bryant, I don't think you're listening to me.
Dr. Frank Bryant Mr Collins, I don't think you're saying anything to me.
Collins Doctor, are you drunk?
Dr. Frank Bryant Drunk? Of course I'm drunk. You don't really expect me to teach this when I'm sober.
Collins [angrily bundling his books together] Then you won't mind if I leave your tutorial.
Dr. Frank Bryant Why should I mind?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita Christ! Me customer! She's still under the dryer. She only wanted a demi-wave, she'll come out lookin' like a friggin' muppet!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita It's fun, tragedy, isn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Frank Bryant You really can't bear to spend a moment with me now, can you?
Rita Frank, that is not true. It's just that tonight, I've got to go to the theatre.
Dr. Frank Bryant As I was saying, if you want to stop coming...
Rita Oh, for Christ's sake, Frank, I don't want to stop comin'! I've got to keep comin'. What about me exam?
Dr. Frank Bryant Oh, I shouldn't worry about that. You'd, uh, sail through it anyway. You really don't have to put in the odd appearance out of sentimentality. I'd rather you spared me that.
[he downs a glass of whiskey]
Rita If you could stop pouring that junk down your throat, in the hope that it'll make you feel like a poet, you might be able to talk about things that matter, instead of where I do and don't work. And it might actually be worth turnin' up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
[Frank walks on campus and addresses some students]
Dr. Frank Bryant Good afternoon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita I'm beginning to find me. It's great. It is, you know, Frank. It might sound selfish, but all I want for the time being is what I'm finding inside me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita You're a student, aren't you?
Student Yes.
Rita So am I.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more