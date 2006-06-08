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Poster of Playing the Victim
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Playing the Victim
6.8

Playing the Victim

, 2006
Izobrazhaya zhertvu
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Playing the Victim
6.8

Cast

Yuriy Chursin
Yuriy Chursin
Valya
Liya Akhedzhakova
Liya Akhedzhakova
Anna Mikhalkova
Anna Mikhalkova
Lyuda
Marat Basharov
Marat Basharov
Karas
Maksim Konovalov
Maksim Konovalov
Marina Golub
Marina Golub
Valya's mother
Vitaliy Khaev
Vitaliy Khaev
Captain
Igor Khripunov
Igor Khripunov
Olga Demidova
Olga Demidova
Woman cafe worker
Fyodor Dobronravov
Fyodor Dobronravov
Uncle Petia
Fyodor Dobronravov
Fyodor Dobronravov
Uncle Petia
Andrey Fomin
Andrey Fomin
Sysoev
Director Kirill Serebrennikov
Writer Oleg Presnyakov, Vladimir Presnyakov
Composer Aleksandr Manotskov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 8 June 2006
Release date
8 June 2006 Russia Вест 16+
8 June 2006 Belarus
4 December 2008 Hungary
5 October 2007 Italy
8 June 2006 Kazakhstan
27 October 2006 Latvia
15 July 2018 Poland
8 June 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $48,574
Production New People
Also known as
Izobrazhaya zhertvu, Playing the Victim, Az áldozatkaszkadőr, Grając ofiarę, Tēlojot upuri, Vaidinant auką, Изображая жертву

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
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Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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