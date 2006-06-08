Cast
Cast and Crew
Composer
Aleksandr Manotskov
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
8 June 2006
Release date
|8 June 2006
|Russia
| Вест
|16+
|8 June 2006
|Belarus
|
|
|4 December 2008
|Hungary
|
|
|5 October 2007
|Italy
|
|
|8 June 2006
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|27 October 2006
|Latvia
|
|
|15 July 2018
|Poland
|
|
|8 June 2006
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$48,574
Production
New People
Also known as
Izobrazhaya zhertvu, Playing the Victim, Az áldozatkaszkadőr, Grając ofiarę, Tēlojot upuri, Vaidinant auką, Изображая жертву