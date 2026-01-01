Menu
Aleksandra Petrova
Aleksandra Petrova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Petrova
Aleksandra Petrova
Aleksandra Petrova
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.4
And Here's What's Happening to Me
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.4
And Here's What's Happening to Me
So mnoyu vot chto proiskhodit
Romantic, Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
