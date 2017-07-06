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Poster of How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled
7.3
How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled
7.3

How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled

, 2017
Kak Vitka Chesnok vyoz Lyokhu Shtyrya v dom invalidov
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled
7.3
How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled - Trailer
How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled  Trailer

Cast

Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Shtyr
Evgeny Tkachuk
Evgeny Tkachuk
Vitka Chesnokov (Chesnok)
Andrey Smirnov
Andrey Smirnov
Platon (vor v zakone)
Olga Lapshina
Olga Lapshina
mama Svetki
Nataliya Vdovina
Nataliya Vdovina
Vera
Alina Nasibullina
Alina Nasibullina
Lariska
Olga Ozollapinya
Olga Ozollapinya
Svetka (zhena Vitki)
Roman Shalyapin
Valet
Konstantin Gatsalov
Konstantin Gatsalov
Bandit so shramom
Dmitriy Arkhangelskiy
Chebur
Director Aleksandr Khant
Writer Aleksey Borodachyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 12 October 2017
World premiere 6 July 2017
Release date
12 October 2017 Russia КароПрокат, Стелла Релиз 16+
23 March 2018 Canada
12 October 2017 Kazakhstan
Budget 25,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $112,071
Production VGIK - Debut
Also known as
Kak Vitka Chesnok vyoz Lyokhu Shtyrya v dom invalidov, How Viktor 'The Garlic' Took Alexey 'The Stud' to the Nursing Home, Ako Viťka Cesnak viezol Ľochu Vrtáka do domova dôchodcov, Comment Victor Gousse d'ail transportait Alex le Goujon au foyer des handicapés, How Victor 'The Garlic' Took Alexey 'The Stud' to the Nursing Home, How Viktor the Garlic Took Alexey the Stud to the Nursing Home, How Vitka Chesnok Took Lyokha Shtyr to the Home for Invalids, Jak Víťa Česnek vezl Ljochu Vrtáka do důchoďáku, Jak Witia Czesnok Liochę Sztyra do domu opieki wiózł, Kuidas Küsla-Vitka Poldi-Ljohhat hooldekodusse viis, Nem Ravasz, Nincs Agy - csak Oroszország, Viktor, a Fokhagyma, Как Витька Чеснок вёз Лёху Штыря в дом инвалидов, Kak Vitka Chesnok Vez Lekhu Shtyrya v Dom Invalidov, How Viktor “the Garlic” Took Alexey “the Stud” to the Nursing Home

Film rating

7.3
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7.1 IMDb
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In overall ranking  1318 In the Comedy genre  296 In films of Russia  94 In films of 2017  43
Updated 27 February 2026

Film Trailers

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