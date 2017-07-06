Similar films for How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled
Kosmos zasypaet Drama
2026, Russia
7.0
Ezra Comedy
2023, USA
6.0
Dead Man's Bluff Comedy
2005, Russia
7.0
Mezhsezone Adventure, Crime
2021, Russia
7.0
Kak Nadya poshla za vodkoi Drama
2020, Russia
5.0
Man from Podolsk Drama
2020, Russia
6.0
A Frenchman Drama, History, Romantic
2019, Russia
6.0
The Bull Drama, Crime
2019, Russia
7.0
Odessa Drama, Comedy
2019, Russia
6.0
Text Drama
2019, Russia
6.0
The Humorist Drama, Biography
2018, Russia / Latvia / Czechia
6.0
The Factory Drama
2018, Russia / France
7.0